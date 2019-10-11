Explosion at outpost near US troops amid Turkish offensive into Syria

Skip Navigation
Trump says the US has come to a substantial phase one deal with...

Mnuchin said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.

Politicsread more

Boeing CEO loses chairman role to focus on 737 Max crisis

Boeing's board removed CEO Dennis Muilenburg as chairman amid the fall out of two 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

These stocks are the biggest winners if US can complete China...

The U.S. and China agreed on a "substantial phase one" trade deal that delays tariff hikes set to kick in next week.

Marketsread more

US says China tariffs scheduled to rise on Tuesday are suspended

The announcement came as President Donald Trump said there is a "very substantial phase one deal" between the two superpowers after high-level talks this week.

Politicsread more

Facebook's libra cryptocurrency coalition is falling apart

The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.

Technologyread more

Wall Street has doubts after partial trade deal

Today's rally clearly indicates that the market is happy for the moment with just a partial deal. But the Dow gave up 200 of its 500-point gain in the final half hour as...

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

Trump says the Fed should cut rates anyway even after trade deal

Trump says the Federal Reserve should still lower interest rates even though China and the U.S. agreed to the first part of a trade deal.

The Fedread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The major indexes rallied to end the week as the Trump administration struck what it called a "substantial" trade deal with China.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps after Trump says US has trade deal with China that will...

Stocks rallied after Donald Trump said China and the U.S. reached the first phase of a trade deal that delays tariff hikes.

Marketsread more

Trump administration clears the way for sanctions on Turkey

Trump signed an order clearing the way for sanctions, though the U.S. will not move yet to punish Turkey after the country's offensive in northern Syria.

Politicsread more

Fox News chief anchor Shepard Smith exits network — Trump quips...

Shepard Smith's afternoon show on Friday was his last appearance on Fox News. It came a day after President Donald Trump criticized Smith — again — on Twitter.

Politicsread more

FDA approves new Eli Lilly drug to 'resolve' migraine pain in two...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to help prevent migraines on Thursday. The drug, Reyvow, was developed by Eli Lilly and Co. and has proven effective in...

Pharmaceuticalsread more
World News

Explosion at outpost near US troops amid Turkish offensive into Syria

Key Points
  • There has been an explosion near an outpost where U.S. troops are located in northern Syria amid Turkey's offensive in the region, sources said.
  • A projectile landed near the outpost but it wasn't immediately clear who fired it. No American troops were hurt, said one official.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump pulled troops back from the border this week, saying he wanted American forces out of harm's way.
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, in a picture taken from the Turkish side of the border in Ceylanpinar on October 11, 2019, on the third day of Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces.
Ozan Kose | AFP | Getty Images

A U.S. official and a Syria war monitor say there has been an explosion near an outpost where U.S. troops are located in northern Syria amid intense shelling during the Turkish offensive in the area.

The official said a projectile landed near the outpost but it wasn't clear who fired it. The official said no American troops were hurt. The explosion marked the first time a coalition base has come in the line of fire since Turkey launched its offensive into Syria on Wednesday.

Syrian Observatory Director Rami Abdurrahman said there was intense Turkish shelling of the Kurdish-held town of Kobani Friday. He said projectiles landed near the coalition base on a hill at the edge of town.

The Kurdish news agency Hawar reported that it was an artillery shell. Both the Observatory and Hawar said U.S. warplanes flew over the base immediately after the incident.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled troops back from the border this week, saying he wanted American forces out of harm's way.

Key Points
  • "We will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way," Erdogan says while speaking to officials from his ruling AK Party.
  • A Turkish offensive in northern Syria has been underway since Wednesday, with airstrikes and artillery fire targeting U.S.-allied Kurdish forces on the ground.