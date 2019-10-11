Explosion at outpost near US troops amid Turkish offensive into Syria

Mnuchin said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.Politicsread more
Boeing's board removed CEO Dennis Muilenburg as chairman amid the fall out of two 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people.Aerospace & Defenseread more
The U.S. and China agreed on a "substantial phase one" trade deal that delays tariff hikes set to kick in next week.Marketsread more
The announcement came as President Donald Trump said there is a "very substantial phase one deal" between the two superpowers after high-level talks this week.Politicsread more
The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.Technologyread more
Today's rally clearly indicates that the market is happy for the moment with just a partial deal. But the Dow gave up 200 of its 500-point gain in the final half hour as...Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Trump says the Federal Reserve should still lower interest rates even though China and the U.S. agreed to the first part of a trade deal.The Fedread more
The major indexes rallied to end the week as the Trump administration struck what it called a "substantial" trade deal with China.Marketsread more
Stocks rallied after Donald Trump said China and the U.S. reached the first phase of a trade deal that delays tariff hikes.Marketsread more
Trump signed an order clearing the way for sanctions, though the U.S. will not move yet to punish Turkey after the country's offensive in northern Syria.Politicsread more
Shepard Smith's afternoon show on Friday was his last appearance on Fox News. It came a day after President Donald Trump criticized Smith — again — on Twitter.Politicsread more
A U.S. official and a Syria war monitor say there has been an explosion near an outpost where U.S. troops are located in northern Syria amid intense shelling during the Turkish offensive in the area.
The official said a projectile landed near the outpost but it wasn't clear who fired it. The official said no American troops were hurt. The explosion marked the first time a coalition base has come in the line of fire since Turkey launched its offensive into Syria on Wednesday.
Syrian Observatory Director Rami Abdurrahman said there was intense Turkish shelling of the Kurdish-held town of Kobani Friday. He said projectiles landed near the coalition base on a hill at the edge of town.
The Kurdish news agency Hawar reported that it was an artillery shell. Both the Observatory and Hawar said U.S. warplanes flew over the base immediately after the incident.
U.S. President Donald Trump pulled troops back from the border this week, saying he wanted American forces out of harm's way.