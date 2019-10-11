Retail legend Mickey Drexler on how clothing companies can succeed in today's environment

Mnuchin also said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.Politicsread more
The announcement came as President Donald Trump said there is a "very substantial phase one deal" between the two superpowers after high level talks this week.Politicsread more
The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.Technologyread more
Trump says the Federal Reserve should still lower interest rates even though China and the U.S. agreed to the first part of a trade deal.The Fedread more
The major indexes rallied to end the week as the Trump administration struck, what it called, a substantial trade deal with China.Marketsread more
Stocks rallied after Donald Trump said China and the U.S. reached the first phase of a trade deal that delays tariff hikes.Marketsread more
Trump signed an order clearing the way for sanctions, though the U.S. will not move yet to punish Turkey after the country's offensive in northern Syria.Politicsread more
Shepard Smith's afternoon show on Friday was his last appearance on Fox News. It came a day after President Donald Trump criticized Smith — again — on Twitter.Politicsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to help prevent migraines on Thursday. The drug, Reyvow, was developed by Eli Lilly and Co. and has proven effective in...Pharmaceuticalsread more
When the third-quarter earnings season kicks off in the coming week, it is likely to expose the trade war's impact on corporate bottom lines.Market Insiderread more
A fast-moving wildfire fueled by dry Pacific winds engulfed houses, roads and wooded areas near Los Angeles on Friday morning, killing at least one person and forcing some...Wildfiresread more
To succeed in today's retail environment, clothing companies need to remember one key thing, former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday.
"You don't need huge assortments to shop anymore. Never did you need a huge assortment," the retail legend said on "Mad Money." "Focus on the best."
Drexler, who left J. Crew in January, is now chairman of upstart clothing retailer Alex Mill, which was founded by his son, Alex Drexler. The company's creative director, Somsack Sikhounmuong, worked for 16 years at J. Crew and Madewell.
Alex Mill was founded in 2012 but relaunched earlier this year, with an emphasis on classic wardrobe staples. It sells mostly online. It currently has one physical store, in New York City.
"You can't leave the store or the website not looking good in a sense," Mickey Drexler said. "It's always been something I've felt strongly about. Style, taste, value and quality. I've repeated those words for the 40 years I've been running companies."
Drexler, who was J. Crew CEO from 2003 to 2017 but remained chairman for two more years, also weighed in on the struggles of malls, pinning their widespread challenges on three areas.
First, he said malls naturally lead to price markups.
"When there are two profits, two markups instead of one, it already inflates the perceived value of goods because customers know," said Drexler, who helped turn around Gap in the 1990s.
He said malls also face declining traffic due to cell phones because "if you take your device and go online, I don't know if half the goods are available at a better price by just punching a few buttons."
The third issue comes down to creativity, Drexler said.
"I think, really importantly, the lack of passion for great product and creativity is also a very important reason the malls are not doing as well. There is not enough excitement to fill them up," he said. "They're not doing enough to make them creative, compelling places you want to hang out in with the exception of some."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com