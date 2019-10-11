GM says its proposed deal to UAW 'fair and worthy' of union's support

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
DETROIT – General Motors believes its most recent proposal to the United Auto Workers is "fair and worthy" of the union's support to end a strike against the automaker, according to the company.
In a Friday message to hourly and salaried employees, GM Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson says a Monday offer to the union is mutual beneficial to both sides and addresses the UAW's top concerns, including preserving health care costs and a "clear path" for temporary workers to reach permanent employment.
"Our offer builds on the winning formula we have all benefited from over the past several years," he wrote. "We remain focused on building a stronger future for everyone."
He also said the offer "commits to thousands of new jobs right here in the U.S. and billions of dollars in new investments."