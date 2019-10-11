IAC shares jump after it announces plans to spin off Match Group

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow surges 400 points after Trump says 'good things are...

Stocks rallied on Friday as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.

Marketsread more

Trump says 'good things' happening at China trade talks, 'warmer...

President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.

Marketsread more

Optimism is rising that some sort of trade deal is coming —...

The U.S. and China appear close to a limited trade deal, leaving more controversial issues for later negotiations.

Marketsread more

Google expands plans for its massive second headquarters in San...

Google's application show its second headquarters, which have caused controversy on the local housing crunch, could be bigger than expected.

Technologyread more

Appeals court rejects Trump's bid to block House subpoena for his...

The subpoena was issued earlier this year to Trump's accountants at Mazars USA by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Politicsread more

Would you give up Google for $17,000 a year? The Fed wants to...

The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.

Economyread more

Key diplomat defies Trump, says he will testify in House...

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...

Politicsread more

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son mulls more cautious investment plan for...

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...

Technologyread more

United scraps Boeing 737 Max flying until January as grounding...

United Airlines joined American and Southwest in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules until January after the prolonged grounding from two fatal crashes drags on.

Airlinesread more

Uber buys grocery delivery company serving Latin America

The majority ownership deal shows Uber is continuing to diversify from its core ridesharing business.

Technologyread more

Wendy's stock jumps on plans for nationwide breakfast, European...

Wendy's on Friday shared more detail about its plan to launch breakfast nationwide at its investor day.

Restaurantsread more

GM says its latest contract offer to UAW is 'mutually beneficial'

GM told employees Friday the proposal it sent to the union this week addresses the UAW's top concerns, including preserving health care and a "clear path" for temporary...

Autosread more
Tech

IAC shares jump after it announces plans to spin off Match Group

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • IAC has formally announced it plans to spin off online dating services provider Match Group.
  • It follows an announcement in August that IAC was exploring a spin-off of Match and ANGI Homeservices.
  • IAC will delay the spin-off of ANGI until it completes the separation of Match.
Match Group's Tinder dating application is on an Apple iPhone.
Gaia Squarci | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tech holding company IAC/InterActiveCorp announced Friday it plans to spin off all of its shares of online dating company Match Group.

Shares of IAC popped as much as 3% in early trading, while Match slid more than 1%. ANGI shares jumped more than 4%.

IAC, which owns 80% of Match and 83% of ANGI, has become known for incubating businesses and spinning them off into separate companies. Over the years, it's done the same with Expedia, HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval and LendingTree.

Match has carved out a foothold in the online dating market, largely due to solid growth in its youth-oriented dating app, Tinder. It also includes other dating services like Match, Hinge and OKCupid. Match's stock is up more than 70% so far this year and the company outperformed earnings expectations in the second quarter, with revenue climbing 18% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, ANGI has underperformed expectations, with the stock down nearly 58% year-to-date. In a letter to shareholders, Levin said ANGI has struggled due to a "combination of issues around marketing and an increasingly tight supply of service professionals in certain categories."

IAC had said in August it was exploring a spin-off of Match and ANGI Homeservices, which holds digital marketplace companies like Angie's List and Handy.

Now, the company says it has submitted a proposal to members of Match's board of directors that would result in the the full separation of Match from IAC. It plans to delay the spin-off of ANGI until it completes the separation of Match, CEO Joey Levin said in a statement.

"Today IAC proposed an important first step in the separation of Match Group from IAC," Levin said. "IAC is confident that the proposal communicated to the Match Group special committee provides strong footing for Match Group to begin its journey as a thriving, independent company."

Under the plan, IAC stockholders would take ownership of the shares of Match held by IAC. The proposal also suggests eliminating Match's dual-class share structure in favor of adopting a single class.

The Match spin-off still needs to receive the approval of IAC's board, IAC and Match shareholders, among other stakeholders.

VIDEO5:4705:47
IAC CEO on the possible Match and Angie's List spin-off
Squawk Box