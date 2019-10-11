Swift Saudi recovery returns oil markets to 'business as usual,' IEA says

Skip Navigation
A pause in US-China trade war would be a 'big relief' to markets,...

Many analysts have low expectations for what the U.S. and China could achieve in this week's trade talks.

Dow futures surge 270 points in response to Trump comments on...

U.S. stock index futures were higher Friday morning, after President Donald Trump issued positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks.

Oil prices jump 2% after Iran says two missiles struck one of its...

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday morning after Iranian state media said that two rockets had struck an Iranian tanker.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

SAP's new CEOs shake off recession and trade war risks as Bill...

In an interview with CNBC, SAP co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein pointed to the firm's third quarter numbers, which saw revenue up 13% year-on-year, to highlight the...

Iranian officials say two rockets struck an Iranian tanker near...

Two rockets struck an Iranian tanker traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday, Iranian officials said, the latest incident in the region amid...

Cisco tumbles on Goldman downgrade, but two traders see a buying...

Cisco slid nearly 2% on Thursday, the worst performer in the Dow, after Goldman Sachs turned more cautious on the stock.

SAP sticks to tradition with dual CEO appointments as McDermott...

Bill McDermott was once a co-CEO of SAP, and so was his predecessor. The tradition continues as SAP looks to keep growing in cloud software.

Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing faces uncertainty despite record...

The firm, which owns apparel giant Uniqlo, said Thursday that it had booked record profit for the third-straight year, sending shares higher in Friday trading.

These stocks are the trade talk 'tells' with prices to move first

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.

GM urges UAW to engage in 'around-the-clock' bargaining to reach...

General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative agreement and potentially end the union's strike...

SAP CEO Bill McDermott stepping down after nine years leading...

SAP said on Thursday that Bill McDermott is stepping down as CEO. Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have been appointed co-CEOs.

Oil

Swift Saudi recovery returns oil markets to 'business as usual,' IEA says

A damaged installation in Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil processing plant is pictured on September 20, 2019.
Fayez Nureldine | AFP | Getty Images

Global oil markets largely weathered attacks on oil sites in Saudi Arabia last month, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, as the world's top crude exporter swiftly recovered from the greatest single outage to global supply in modern times.

"Oil markets in September withstood a textbook case of a large-scale supply disruption," the Paris-based agency said in a monthly report, in a section headed "Business as usual".

"Prices fell back as it became clear that the damage, although serious, would not cause long-lasting disruption to markets."