Key diplomat says he will testify in House impeachment inquiry despite Trump administration's objection

New Ambassador of the United States to the European Union Gordon Sondland is talking to media prior an EU Energy Council, on July 12, 2018, in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarters.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will appear for a deposition before House committees as part of the impeachment inquiry in spite of an attempt by President Donald Trump's State Department to block his testimony.

"After consultation with Committee Staff, his testimony is now scheduled for Thursday, October 17," Sondland's lawyer, Robert Luskin, said in a statement to NBC News on Friday.

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on Thursday," Luskin said.

House Democratic leaders subpoenaed Sondland on Tuesday to testify and provide documents related to the ongoing impeachment inquiry, which has largely centered on Trump's request to Ukraine's president to "look into" unsubstantiated corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The subpoena was issued hours after Sondland was ordered by the White House not to appear for a scheduled deposition with the Democrat-led House committees leading the charge on the impeachment probe. It also came just after the White House said in a defiant letter to House leaders that it would not cooperate with the Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

Luskin's announcement came less than two hours before another key diplomat, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich, was scheduled for her own deposition.

