Key diplomat says he will testify in House impeachment inquiry despite Trump administration's objection

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, Slack, WPP,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Optimism is rising that some sort of trade deal is coming —...

The U.S. and China appear close to a limited trade deal, leaving more controversial issues for later negotiations.

Marketsread more

Dow set to surge more than 300 points as expectations of limited...

U.S. stock futures were solidly higher as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.

Marketsread more

Would you give up Google for $17,000 a year? The Fed wants to...

The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.

Economyread more

Key diplomat defies Trump administration, says he will testify in...

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...

Politicsread more

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son mulls more cautious investment plan for...

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...

Technologyread more

United scraps Boeing 737 Max flying until January as grounding...

United Airlines joined American and Southwest in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules until January after the prolonged grounding from two fatal crashes drags on.

Airlinesread more

Uber buys grocery delivery company serving Latin America

The majority ownership deal shows Uber is continuing to diversify from its core ridesharing business.

Technologyread more

Wendy's stock jumps on plans for nationwide breakfast, European...

Wendy's on Friday shared more detail about its plan to launch breakfast nationwide at its investor day.

Restaurantsread more

GM says its proposed deal to UAW 'fair and worthy' of union's...

Autosread more

Charts indicate bank stocks could pop on earnings next week

Bank stocks could get a boost when the underlying companies kick off earnings season next week, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.

Trading Nationread more

Oil prices jump 2% after Iran says two missiles struck one of its...

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday morning after Iranian state media said that two rockets had struck an Iranian tanker.

Oil and Gasread more
Politics

Key diplomat says he will testify in House impeachment inquiry despite Trump administration's objection

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will appear for a deposition before House committees as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry in spite of an attempt by President Donald Trump's State Department to block his testimony.
  • "Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on Thursday," his lawyer Robert Luskin says.

New Ambassador of the United States to the European Union Gordon Sondland is talking to media prior an EU Energy Council, on July 12, 2018, in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarters.
Thierry Monasse | Getty Images

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will appear for a deposition before House committees as part of the impeachment inquiry in spite of an attempt by President Donald Trump's State Department to block his testimony.

"After consultation with Committee Staff, his testimony is now scheduled for Thursday, October 17," Sondland's lawyer, Robert Luskin, said in a statement to NBC News on Friday.

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on Thursday," Luskin said.

House Democratic leaders subpoenaed Sondland on Tuesday to testify and provide documents related to the ongoing impeachment inquiry, which has largely centered on Trump's request to Ukraine's president to "look into" unsubstantiated corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The subpoena was issued hours after Sondland was ordered by the White House not to appear for a scheduled deposition with the Democrat-led House committees leading the charge on the impeachment probe. It also came just after the White House said in a defiant letter to House leaders that it would not cooperate with the Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

Luskin's announcement came less than two hours before another key diplomat, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich, was scheduled for her own deposition.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.