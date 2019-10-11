Optimism is rising that some sort of US-China trade deal is coming — here's what we know

The U.S. and China appear close to a limited trade deal, leaving more controversial issues for later negotiations.

The trade talks, which President Donald Trump said were "going really well," extended into the second day on Friday. A slew of media reports overnight suggest that the world's two largest economies could agree to a partial agreement on issues such as currency and agriculture buying, and it could also include a delay in the tariff hike scheduled for next week.

Day two of the talks now includes a key meeting between Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, which is scheduled to take place at 2:45 p.m. ET. The additional meeting renewed hopes for positive trade progress as past meetings between the two have yielded a delay in tariffs and agriculture buying.