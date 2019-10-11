Optimism is rising that some sort of US-China trade deal is coming — here's what we know

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. and China appear close to a limited trade deal, leaving more controversial issues for later negotiations.
The trade talks, which President Donald Trump said were "going really well," extended into the second day on Friday. A slew of media reports overnight suggest that the world's two largest economies could agree to a partial agreement on issues such as currency and agriculture buying, and it could also include a delay in the tariff hike scheduled for next week.
Day two of the talks now includes a key meeting between Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, which is scheduled to take place at 2:45 p.m. ET. The additional meeting renewed hopes for positive trade progress as past meetings between the two have yielded a delay in tariffs and agriculture buying.
Washington is seeking pledges from Beijing to refrain from currency manipulation and more agriculture buying. In return, the U.S. would offer a suspension of a tariff increase, Bloomberg News reported, adding it's a deal the U.S. and China were close to agreeing on in previous talks.
Reuters and The New York Times also reported on a mini deal that includes a currency agreement and tariff delay.
The New York Times also said the Trump administration plans to allow the sale of some supplies to Huawei, a giant telecom company in China. The administration restricted sales to Huawei in May due to concerns about national security.
Bigger issues including the alleged theft of intellectual property and forced technology transfer might be saved for a later date.
China overnight set a clear a timetable for opening its finance industries.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said Friday overseas financial service companies in futures, securities and mutual funds will be able to apply for total control of onshore ventures starting in 2020.
The move came as the country speeds up its financial opening-up. China scrapped those foreign ownership limits a year earlier than originally planned, state-run media agency Xinhua said.
A Chinese newspaper also struck an upbeat tone on the prospect of a partial deal, further fueling the optimism of a short-term resolution.
"A partial deal is a more feasible objective, and one that would be in the common interests of both sides," China Daily said in an editorial on Friday.
"Not only would it be of tangible benefit by breaking the impasse, but it would also create badly needed breathing space for both sides to reflect on the bigger picture than who does what to please the other," it said.
China Daily is an English daily newspaper owned by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China.