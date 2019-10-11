President Trump tweets that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan is stepping down

Mnuchin said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said in a tweet Friday that acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is stepping down.
Trump in his tweet congratulated McAleenan on a "job well done" and said he would be announcing a new acting secretary next week. He added that there were "many wonderful candidates."
"Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector," Trump tweeted.
"....Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates!"
McAleenan walked out of an immigration conference in Washington Monday after multiple attempts to speak over protesters.
McAleenan, who was a keynote speaker at the conference, was met with protesters in the crowd who yelled, "When immigrants are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!"
Protesters yelled the statement multiple times before McAleenan had a chance to speak at the podium. McAleenan said he would like to discuss the challenges the agency has faced over the past year with the immigration crisis, "above the politics and the daily news cycle." But after persistent shouts, McAleenan walked off the stage without delivering his speech.
The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement: "Unfortunately the Acting Secretary and the audience did not get the opportunity to engage in a robust dialogue this morning due to the disruptions of a few activists."
