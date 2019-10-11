SAP's new CEOs shake off recession and trade war risks as Bill McDermott departs

SAP's new chief executives told CNBC they do not see a slowdown in any of the regions they operate in and dismissed fears of a recession and the risks associated with the U.S.-China trade war.

Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein were appointed co-CEOs with immediate effect as the software giant announced Thursday that Bill McDermott was stepping down.

In an interview with CNBC, both CEOs pointed to SAP's third quarter numbers, which saw revenue up 13% year-on-year, to highlight the strength of the company.

"First of all, when you look at our numbers … you will see a really decent growth across all geographies. SAP is doing really well both in North America as well as in Europe, and of course high growth also in Asia," Klein said.

"So we are also very confident also for the quarters to come. We see an extremely strong pipeline in all geographies and we don't see any downturn in one of our geographies."