Shoppers are buying less clothing because it's not as fun as it used to be

Stocks rallied on Friday as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.Marketsread more
GM says its latest offer to striking UAW members addresses the union's top concerns, also including preserving health care.Autosread more
Google's application show its second headquarters, which have caused controversy on the local housing crunch, could be bigger than expected.Tech Driversread more
The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.Economyread more
The subpoena was issued earlier this year to Trump's accountants at Mazars USA by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.Politicsread more
"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...Politicsread more
The Great Recession ended a decade ago, but many Americans have not seen their financial situation improve.Personal Financeread more
Documents from the central bank state the overnight repurchase operations "at least through January" and will be buying T-bills "at least into the second quarter of next...The Fedread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer gives his first take ahead of the day's market action.Squawk Boxread more
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...Technologyread more
The apparel market has "hit a ceiling" and is "going into structural decline," according to a note from Morgan Stanley.
The cause of it? Consumers have reached peak happiness with clothing purchases, wrote analyst Geoff Ruddell on Friday.
His theory is based on the Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility, which states that "as consumption increases, the marginal 'utility' (or happiness) derived from each additional unit declines." In other words, consumers already own so many clothes that each new item they purchase doesn't spark happiness.
As a result, Ruddell said big clothing-makers including H&M, Zara parent company Inditex, Gap, Macy's, Kohl's, American Eagle and Abercombie & Fitch, are overvalued.
"The world's leading dozen listed apparel retailers have, on average, seen earnings downgrades of almost 40% since the beginning of 2016," he wrote, citing Datastream and Morgan Stanley data. "When combined with the ongoing challenges posed by online channel shift we believe that this could make for a very difficult backdrop for the apparel retail industry. Not just for this year, or next, but indefinitely."
He also said the declines can't simply be attributed to a shift in e-commerce. "This structural shift has been going on for the last approximately 20 years, yet is only in the last 3-4 years that the clothing retailers have begun to find trading conditions so challenging," he wrote.
Instead, it's because clothing has become so cheap — which led consumers to purchase in huge quantities. According to data from Kantar, a consumer in the U.S. purchases around 65 items of clothing a year. A U.K. consumer buys around 50 a year.
"Put simply, consumers would rather spend their marginal dollar on, say, going out for a meal, than on buying a 60th item of clothing in a year," he wrote.
Clothing sales in developed countries have been stagnant or declining. According to Roddell, that means the only way apparel markets can grow is if clothing becomes more expensive — but that's also unlikely to happen.
"In the near term we see scope for production to continue to shift from China to lower-cost countries in the region (such as Vietnam and Bangladesh,)" he wrote. He said the rise of "sewbots," or robots that can perform each task in the production of a T-shirt, including cutting, sewing, and quality of inspection, could also drive prices lower.
"For many years consumers responded to lower prices in apparel by acquiring more of it. But expecting consumers to buy clothing in ever-larger volumes, in response to ever-lower prices, was never likely to be sustained in the very long term," he wrote.