US futures point to higher open as US-China trade talks resume

Many analysts have low expectations for what the U.S. and China could achieve in this week's trade talks.World Economyread more
In an interview with CNBC, SAP co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein pointed to the firm's third quarter numbers, which saw revenue up 13% year-on-year, to highlight the...Technologyread more
Bill McDermott was once a co-CEO of SAP, and so was his predecessor. The tradition continues as SAP looks to keep growing in cloud software.Technologyread more
U.S. stock index futures were higher Friday morning, after President Donald Trump issued positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks.Marketsread more
The firm, which owns apparel giant Uniqlo, said Thursday that it had booked record profit for the third-straight year, sending shares higher in Friday trading.Retailread more
For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative agreement and potentially end the union's strike...Autosread more
SAP said on Thursday that Bill McDermott is stepping down as CEO. Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have been appointed co-CEOs.Technologyread more
Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is set to outline the government's spending plans for 2020 on Friday.Asia Economyread more
Vir Biotechnology priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $20 a share on Thursday, at the bottom end of expectations, a fresh blow for SoftBank's Vision Fund, owner of 21%...Technologyread more
SpaceX is in the final stages of developing the capsule it will use to launch astronauts and has spent significantly toward that goal.Investing in Spaceread more
U.S. stock index futures were higher Friday morning, after President Donald Trump characterized the first day of trade talks with China as "very, very good."
At around 02:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 95 points, indicating a positive open of more than 129 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly higher.
High-level negotiators from the U.S. and China resumed trade talks in Washington on Thursday, following a week of rising tensions between the world's two largest economies.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer helmed the team of American negotiators during Thursday's discussions. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He led the delegation from Beijing.
Trump gave an optimistic read of the day's discussions, stirring hopes among investors that both sides could come to some form of an agreement.
However, if no progress is made in bilateral trade negotiations this week, Trump has said tariffs on Chinese imports will increase on October 15.
On the data front, import prices for September will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment figures for October set to follow slightly later in the session.
In corporate news, Fastenal and Infosys will both release their latest quarterly earnings before the opening bell.
— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.