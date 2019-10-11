These stocks could be the biggest winners if the US completes this phased trade deal with China

Mnuchin said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.Politicsread more
The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.Technologyread more
Today's rally clearly indicates that the market is happy for the moment with just a partial deal. But the Dow gave up 200 of its 500 point gain in the final half hour as...Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Trump signed an order clearing the way for sanctions, though the U.S. will not move yet to punish Turkey after the country's offensive in northern Syria.Politicsread more
Shepard Smith's afternoon show on Friday was his last appearance on Fox News. It came a day after President Donald Trump criticized Smith — again — on Twitter.Politicsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to help prevent migraines on Thursday. The drug, Reyvow, was developed by Eli Lilly and Co. and has proven effective in...Pharmaceuticalsread more
The U.S. and China agreed to the first phase of a "substantial" trade deal that delays tariff hikes set to kick in next week. These stocks are set to win the most from the resolution, if it can be completed.
CNBC's proprietary "China Trade Index" jumped nearly 2.5% on Friday on the partial deal announcement. The 25 companies in the index are among those with the biggest China revenue exposure and the most imports from China. They could have more room to gain as the two countries finalize the agreement.
The index includes typical trade bellwethers Apple, Nike and Caterpillar and also contains many retail names such as Best Buy, Kohl's, Honeywell.
Apple shares hit an all-time high on Friday.
Another group of big winners is the retailers that are sensitive to tariffs. The group had been beaten down as higher tariffs would stoke rising costs for the imported goods they sell. The removal of the tariff hike next week should give those retailers a boost.
UBS found retailers with a high percentage of merchandise exposed to Chinese duties based on company reports and conference calls.
Floor & Decor has about 45% products sold to China. Other retailers sensitive to tariffs include Advance Auto Parts and Restoration Hardware, whose stocks gained 1.6% and 2.8% respectively.
Goldman Sachs screened Russell 1000 Index member companies for those with high revenue exposure to greater China, using 2018 company filings.
The list is concentrated in chipmakers Qorvo, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Broadcom and Intel. Casino operators Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands rely heavily on their revenue in China.The Yum spin-off Yum China generates all its sales from China, and its stock climbed 3.4% on Friday alone following the deal announcement.
One particular stock, named by Trump himself, could win big in light of the deal.
As part of the deal, China would significantly step up purchases of U.S. agricultural products to about $40 to $50 billion, which is "three times what China has purchased at the highest point thus far," Trump said on Friday.
The president said farmers will benefit from the "tremendous" amount of orders promised by China, adding they would need to buy bigger tractors from John Deere and other places.
"So I suggest farmers would have to go immediately buy more land and get bigger tractors. They will be available in John Deere and a lot of great distributors," Trump said.
Deere & Co. shares added nearly 2% on Friday.