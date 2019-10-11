These stocks could be the biggest winners if the US completes this phased trade deal with China

US President Donald Trump shows a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping as he announces and initial deal with China while meeting the special Envoy and Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Liu He Special Envoy and Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Liu He at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on October 11, 2019.

The U.S. and China agreed to the first phase of a "substantial" trade deal that delays tariff hikes set to kick in next week. These stocks are set to win the most from the resolution, if it can be completed.

CNBC's proprietary "China Trade Index" jumped nearly 2.5% on Friday on the partial deal announcement. The 25 companies in the index are among those with the biggest China revenue exposure and the most imports from China. They could have more room to gain as the two countries finalize the agreement.