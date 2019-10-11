Skip Navigation
Politics

US to send more forces to Saudi Arabia despite Trump's pledge to reduce Middle East presence

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
US Marine Corps General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. (C, behind), commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and Lieutenant General Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (front), commander of the Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen, are shown reportedly Iranian weapons seized by Saudi forces from Yemen's Huthi rebels, during his visit to a military base in al-Kharj in central Saudi Arabia on July 18, 2019.
Fayez Nureldine | AFP | Getty Images

The United States will send more forces into Saudi Arabia even as President Donald Trump says he wants to reduce American military involvement in the Middle East. 

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters that he ordered the deployment of two more fighter squadrons, along with Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense systems. 

"Taken together with other deployments I have extended or authorized within the last month, this involves about 3,000 United States forces," the Pentagon chief said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

