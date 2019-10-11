Watch: Trump celebrates Little League champs before talk with Chinese trade leader

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks take a leg higher after report says US, China reached a...

Stocks rallied on Friday as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.

Marketsread more

Profits expected to fall as earnings season kicks off in the week...

When the third-quarter earnings season kicks off in the coming week, it is likely to expose the trade war's impact on corporate bottom lines.

Market Insiderread more

Watch: Trump celebrates Little League champs before talk with...

The photo-op was scheduled just an hour before Trump was expected to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He amid high-level trade talks between the two economic superpowers.

Politicsread more

Trump says 'good things' happening at China trade talks, 'warmer...

President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.

Marketsread more

Amazon posted a blog post on the most controversial issues facing...

In a blog post on Thursday, Amazon shared its official position on controversial issues facing the company, including climate change, diversity and counterfeits.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: United Technologies,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Market Insiderread more

GM sweetens UAW contract offer with $7.7 billion in direct US...

GM says its latest offer to striking UAW members addresses the union's top concerns, also including preserving health care.

Autosread more

Google expands plans for its massive second headquarters in San...

Google's application show its second headquarters, which have caused controversy on the local housing crunch, could be bigger than expected.

Tech Driversread more

Fidelity: We won't pay for zero fees by selling trade executions...

"Many competitors do to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars," says Fidelity's Kathleen Murphy.

Investingread more

US to send more forces to Saudi Arabia despite Trump's pledge to...

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he ordered the deployment of two more fighter squadrons, along with missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia.

Politicsread more

CDC says almost all vaping illness patients end up hospitalized

Almost all patients with a mysterious vaping-related lung disease have been hospitalized, with about half ending up in the intensive care unit, Centers for Disease Control and...

Health and Scienceread more

Would you give up Google for $17,000 a year? The Fed wants to...

The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.

Economyread more
Politics

Watch: Trump celebrates Little League champs before talk with Chinese trade leader

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB

[The stream is slated to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to take part in a photo opportunity with the world championship Little League baseball and softball teams in the White House Oval Office on Friday.

The photo-op was scheduled just an hour before Trump was expected to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He amid high-level trade talks between the two economic superpowers.

In a late addition to its daily schedule, the White House announced that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be speaking in the press briefing room at the same time as the president's photo-op with the Little Leaguers.

