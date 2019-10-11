Trump says 'good things' are happening at China trade talks: 'Warmer feelings than in recent past'

Liu He, China's vice premier, left, and Robert Lighthizer, U.S. trade representative, wave to members of the media before a meeting at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China on Friday as the two countries try to end a 15-month-long trade war that is taking a toll on the global economy.

"Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days," Trump said in a tweet. "I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!"

Stocks hit their session highs following his tweet.

Trump's meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. The face-to-face meeting with the head of the Chinese trade delegation is also seen as a positive sign.