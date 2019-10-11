US House committee chief Adam Schiff says will 'accelerate' impeachment probe

Mnuchin said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.Politicsread more
The U.S. and China agreed on a "substantial phase one" trade deal that delays tariff hikes set to kick in next week.Marketsread more
The announcement came as President Donald Trump said there is a "very substantial phase one deal" between the two superpowers after high-level talks this week.Politicsread more
The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.Technologyread more
Today's rally clearly indicates that the market is happy for the moment with just a partial deal. But the Dow gave up 200 of its 500 point gain in the final half hour as...Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Trump says the Federal Reserve should still lower interest rates even though China and the U.S. agreed to the first part of a trade deal.The Fedread more
The major indexes rallied to end the week as the Trump administration struck, what it called, a substantial trade deal with China.Marketsread more
Stocks rallied after Donald Trump said China and the U.S. reached the first phase of a trade deal that delays tariff hikes.Marketsread more
Trump signed an order clearing the way for sanctions, though the U.S. will not move yet to punish Turkey after the country's offensive in northern Syria.Politicsread more
Shepard Smith's afternoon show on Friday was his last appearance on Fox News. It came a day after President Donald Trump criticized Smith — again — on Twitter.Politicsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to help prevent migraines on Thursday. The drug, Reyvow, was developed by Eli Lilly and Co. and has proven effective in...Pharmaceuticalsread more
The chairman of one of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committees leading the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump said on Friday the committee would continue and "accelerate" its efforts.
"We expect to announce additional testimony from relevant witnesses in the coming days and remain prepared to compel testimony through duly authorized subpoenas as appropriate," Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a letter to fellow House members on Friday.
"We have anticipated from the outset of this investigation that the White House would fall back on political attacks or nonsensical legal arguments to distract from the President's misconduct," Schiff added.
So far, House Democrats have subpoenaed a swath of government agencies and individuals as part of the impeachment inquiry. Those individuals include Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and two associates of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, who were arrested Thursday on campaign finance violations. The White House, Office of Management and Budget, Department of Defense, and State Department have all been subpoenaed as well.
The White House, however, said on Tuesday it would refuse to comply with requests from House Democrats.
Schiff's letter confirmed that the House scheduled depositions with a former Senior Director of the National Security Council Dr. Fiona Hill, who oversaw European and Russian affairs and left her post in August. Other future testimonies include those from State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, State Department Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbul, and E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland.
Earlier Friday, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified to House impeachment investigators that President Trump personally pressured the State Department to oust her.
CNBC's Ganesh Setty contributed to this report.