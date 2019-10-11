US says troops in Syria came under Turkish fire; says area was 'known by the Turks' to have Americans present

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says the US has come to a substantial phase one deal with...

Mnuchin said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.

Politicsread more

President Trump tweets that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security...

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Friday that acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is stepping down.

Politicsread more

Boeing CEO loses chairman role to focus on 737 Max crisis

Boeing's board removed CEO Dennis Muilenburg as chairman amid the fall out of two 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

These stocks are the biggest winners if US can complete China...

The U.S. and China agreed on a "substantial phase one" trade deal that delays tariff hikes set to kick in next week.

Marketsread more

US says China tariffs scheduled to rise on Tuesday are suspended

The announcement came as President Donald Trump said there is a "very substantial phase one deal" between the two superpowers after high-level talks this week.

Politicsread more

Facebook's libra cryptocurrency coalition is falling apart

The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.

Technologyread more

Wall Street has doubts after partial trade deal

Today's rally clearly indicates that the market is happy for the moment with just a partial deal. But the Dow gave up 200 of its 500-point gain in the final half hour as...

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

Trump says the Fed should cut rates anyway even after trade deal

Trump says the Federal Reserve should still lower interest rates even though China and the U.S. agreed to the first part of a trade deal.

The Fedread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The major indexes rallied to end the week as the Trump administration struck what it called a "substantial" trade deal with China.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps after Trump says US has trade deal with China that will...

Stocks rallied after Donald Trump said China and the U.S. reached the first phase of a trade deal that delays tariff hikes.

Marketsread more

Trump administration clears the way for sanctions on Turkey

Trump signed an order clearing the way for sanctions, though the U.S. will not move yet to punish Turkey after the country's offensive in northern Syria.

Politicsread more

Cramer's week ahead: It is shaping up to be a good week for...

"I'm expecting many of these quarters could be better than expected," "Mad Money's" Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Wars and Military Conflicts

US says troops in Syria came under Turkish fire; says area was 'known by the Turks' to have Americans present

U.S. and Turkish troops conduct their third joint ground patrol within a planned safe zone in northern Syria, along the Syrian-Turkish border in Tell Abyad, Syria on October 04, 2019.
National Defence Ministry of Turkey | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

U.S. officials say an American outpost in northeastern Syria has been vacated after coming under fire from Turkish artillery.

The officials say a number of U.S. troops left their post on a hill outside the town of Kobane after it came under fire. The officials say a large base in the town has not been affected by the shelling.

Turkey says it didn't target the U.S. outpost but was responding to fire from Kurdish groups nearby.

The officials say they expect the evacuation to be temporary.

VIDEO20:4920:49
Def. Sec. Esper: Greatly disappointed in Turkey's incursion into Syria
Closing Bell
Related Tags