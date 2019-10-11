WeWork will close its private school in 2020 as it looks to cut costs

Stocks rallied on Friday as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.Marketsread more
The U.S. and China appear close to a limited trade deal, leaving more controversial issues for later negotiations.Marketsread more
Google's application show its second headquarters, which have caused controversy on the local housing crunch, could be bigger than expected.Technologyread more
The subpoena was issued earlier this year to Trump's accountants at Mazars USA by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.Politicsread more
The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.Economyread more
"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...Politicsread more
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...Technologyread more
United Airlines joined American and Southwest in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules until January after the prolonged grounding from two fatal crashes drags on.Airlinesread more
The majority ownership deal shows Uber is continuing to diversify from its core ridesharing business.Technologyread more
Wendy's on Friday shared more detail about its plan to launch breakfast nationwide at its investor day.Restaurantsread more
WeWork is shutting down early education school WeGrow later this year, in what represents the latest cost-cutting measure by the struggling office-sharing company.
The news was first reported by The Huffington Post.
A WeWork spokesperson told CNBC that WeGrow will continue to operate through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. The elementary school is located in New York's Chelsea neighborhood and charges as much as $42,000 per year in tuition.
"As part of the company's efforts to focus on its core business, WeWork has informed the families of WeGrow students that we will not operate WeGrow after this school year," the spokesperson said in a statement. "WeWork and the families of WeGrow students are engaging in discussions with interested parties regarding plans for WeGrow for the following school year."
The move follows additional efforts by WeWork's new co-CEOs, Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, to trim the fat at the company. Since Adam Neumann exited the company in September, the company has put three companies up for sale, including event organizing platform Meetup, office management company Managed by Q and marketing company Conductor, according to The Information.
According to a separate report in The Information, WeWork could further reduce costs by slashing up to one-third of the company's workers, or roughly 5,000 employees.
Late last month, WeWork withdrew its IPO filing amid sharp criticism from investors, mounting losses and a dwindling IPO valuation.