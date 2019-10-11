Your first trade for Friday, October 11

Stocks rallied on Friday as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.Marketsread more
The U.S. and China appear close to a limited trade deal, leaving more controversial issues for later negotiations.Marketsread more
Google's application show its second headquarters, which have caused controversy on the local housing crunch, could be bigger than expected.Technologyread more
The subpoena was issued earlier this year to Trump's accountants at Mazars USA by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.Politicsread more
The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.Economyread more
"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...Politicsread more
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...Technologyread more
United Airlines joined American and Southwest in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules until January after the prolonged grounding from two fatal crashes drags on.Airlinesread more
The majority ownership deal shows Uber is continuing to diversify from its core ridesharing business.Technologyread more
Wendy's on Friday shared more detail about its plan to launch breakfast nationwide at its investor day.Restaurantsread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Brian Kelly was a buyer of Newmont Goldcorp.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of Delta.
Dan Nathan was a buyer of the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Robert Half.
Trader disclosure: Brian Kelly is long GLD. Short Bitcoin and Ethereum. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Dan is Long TLT Dec call spread XLF Oct put spread. XRT Oct put spread. SMH Nov put spread. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, REZI, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, TGT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM, LQD. Her firm is short TGT calls. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, REZI, SEDG, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust.