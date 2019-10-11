Your first trade for Friday, October 11

Skip Navigation
Dow surges 400 points after Trump says 'good things are...

Stocks rallied on Friday as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.

Trump says 'good things' happening at China trade talks, 'warmer...

President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.

Optimism is rising that some sort of trade deal is coming —...

The U.S. and China appear close to a limited trade deal, leaving more controversial issues for later negotiations.

Google expands plans for its massive second headquarters in San...

Google's application show its second headquarters, which have caused controversy on the local housing crunch, could be bigger than expected.

Appeals court rejects Trump's bid to block House subpoena for his...

The subpoena was issued earlier this year to Trump's accountants at Mazars USA by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Would you give up Google for $17,000 a year? The Fed wants to...

The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.

Key diplomat defies Trump, says he will testify in House...

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son mulls more cautious investment plan for...

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...

United scraps Boeing 737 Max flying until January as grounding...

United Airlines joined American and Southwest in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules until January after the prolonged grounding from two fatal crashes drags on.

Uber buys grocery delivery company serving Latin America

The majority ownership deal shows Uber is continuing to diversify from its core ridesharing business.

Wendy's stock jumps on plans for nationwide breakfast, European...

Wendy's on Friday shared more detail about its plan to launch breakfast nationwide at its investor day.

GM says its latest contract offer to UAW is 'mutually beneficial'

GM told employees Friday the proposal it sent to the union this week addresses the UAW's top concerns, including preserving health care and a "clear path" for temporary...

Fast Money

Your first trade for Friday, October 11

Tyler Bailey
Final Trades: NEM, DAL, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Newmont Goldcorp.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Delta.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Robert Half

Disclosure

