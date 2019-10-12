Apple's newest iPhone relies on cameras to hide its lack of innovation

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Wall Street has doubts after partial trade deal: 'I don't think...

Today's rally clearly indicates that the market is happy for the moment with just a partial deal. But the Dow gave up 200 of its 500-point gain in the final half hour as...

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

These stocks are the biggest winners if US can complete China...

The U.S. and China agreed on a "substantial phase one" trade deal that delays tariff hikes set to kick in next week.

Marketsread more

Boeing CEO loses chairman role to focus on 737 Max crisis

Boeing's board removed CEO Dennis Muilenburg as chairman amid the fall out of two 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

How a massive Amazon wind farm promises to change a tiny town in...

California's Tehachapi Pass is already home to one of the largest wind farms in the world, and now Amazon is coming, building a huge wind project in the area. How...

Powering the Futureread more

Facebook's libra cryptocurrency coalition is falling apart

The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.

Technologyread more

Turkish forces capture center of key Syrian border town

Turkish forces captured a key Syrian border town under heavy bombardment Saturday.

World Newsread more

4 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Brooklyn, police say

New York City police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.

U.S. Newsread more

President Trump tweets that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security...

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Friday that acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is stepping down.

Politicsread more

We really don't know where the US is on Syria, Saudi prince says

U.S. foreign policy in places like Syria has been "contradictory," according to the former chief of Saudi Arabia's intelligence services.

World Politicsread more

Blizzard reduces ban for gamer it punished for backing Hong Kong...

Blizzard insisted that its initial decision to ban "Hearthstone" player Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai was not influenced by the company's relationships in China.

China Politicsread more

Trump says the US has come to a substantial phase one deal with...

Mnuchin said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.

Politicsread more

One killed in Japan as typhoon approaches capital, millions...

One man was killed and more than 3 million people were advised to evacuate as a powerful typhoon bore down on the Japanese capital on Saturday, bringing with it the heaviest...

Asia Newsread more
Tech

Apple's newest iPhone relies on cameras to hide its lack of innovation

Dain Evans@dainalexevans
VIDEO13:1713:17
Apple isn't innovating with the iPhone like it used to
Tech

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are Apple's newest phones, and both tout a triple-camera setup. But this is not new. In fact, it's one of the last smartphone manufacturers to include a wide-angle lens on its phones. LG added a wide-angle lens to its G5 and V20 phones in 2016, and Samsung introduced it on the Galaxy S10 and S10+ early in 2019. And besides cameras, Samsung has experimented with folding screens, mobile desktop interfaces, gesture controls and more in the past year.

Apple, the company that created the modern-day smartphone, is relying on technology customers are already extremely familiar with, like cameras, and taking a backseat when it comes to smartphone innovation. But the company's dedication to familiar technology could be a benefit to the iPhone lineup.

Companies that make Android devices have a roster of smartphone firsts that later found their way to Apple products. Motorola built a fingerprint sensor into its Atrix 4G phone back in 2011, 2 years before the iPhone 5S brought TouchID to the iPhone. Also in 2011, Samsung brought big phones into the mainstream with its Note series, creating the "phablet," or phone-tablet hybrid, something Apple took note of for its Plus and Max versions of iPhones starting with the 6 Plus in 2014.

But at times these innovations come at the cost of quality. Take the Samsung Galaxy Fold for example. Though Samsung wasn't the first phone company to release a foldable smartphone, it was the largest company to do so, and created the most buzz around the technology in the US. But the phone has not been in good standing, reporting numerous problems with the screen and hinge mechanism.

Apple knows what its customers what. According to a recent study, the camera is one of the five most important features in a smartphone for customers. Apple ticked that box on the iPhone 11 Pro lineup. This same poll also suggests battery life, ease of use, memory and durability as important to phone buyers, most of which were addressed during the iPhone 11 announcement in September. This reliance on familiar technology also allows Apple to focus on new ventures, like Apple TV+ and other devices and services Apple has not made public yet.

Looking at Apple's history as the creator of the modern smartphone, it's disappointing to see a lack of innovation on the newest iPhones. It's also hard to argue with Apple's decisions when it holds a 41% market share of smartphones in the US. We'll just have to wait and see what Apple has in store in 2020.