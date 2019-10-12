Germany bans arms exports to Turkey after military offensive against Kurds in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel exchange a handshake at the presidential palace during the first visit since July's failed coup in Ankara, Turkey, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Germany has banned arms exports to Turkey over its assault against Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday.

Turkey launched the military operation on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew some U.S. troops who had been backing Kurdish forces in the fight against Islamic State.

The United States and European Union have already warned Turkey of possible sanctions over the offensive.

"Against the backdrop of the Turkish military offensive... , the Federal Government will not issue any new permits for all military equipment that could be used by Turkey in Syria", Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, according to the spokeswoman.

The comment confirmed a report in weekly Bild Am Sonntag.

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said that his country was undeterred by bans or embargoes.