Blackouts, China pressure and Facebook's libra unravels: What happened in Silicon Valley this week

Even by Silicon Valley standards, this was a weird week.

A battered and beaten down WeWork opened swanky new offices, much of the Bay Area lost power and Facebook's crypto project witnessed the sudden withdrawal of a bunch of marquee members before it even launched.

It was one of those weeks when the real-life technology industry felt more absurd than anything Mike Judge could cook up for his HBO satire "Silicon Valley," which just so happens to begin airing its sixth and final season this month.

The power outage likely won't make its way into the show, but it won't be for a lack of dramatic effect. PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy in January after last year's North Bay and Camp Fires, cut off power for hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents, citing the fire risks associated with high winds and dry weather.

Though most tech companies weren't directly affected, local schools shut down and cities enacted curfews as early at 7 p.m. Surrounded by companies working on alternative energy sources and touting their resourcefulness, the irony was rich, but it was no laughing matter, especially for residents who rely on electric medical devices.