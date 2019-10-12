Investor Ken Fisher loses $600 million contract after making sexist comments at summit

The industry has pulled in $322 billion over the past six months, the fastest pace since the second half of 2008.Marketsread more
Today's rally clearly indicates that the market is happy for the moment with just a partial deal. But the Dow gave up 200 of its 500-point gain in the final half hour as...Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
While Warren's ad about Facebook isn't true, the company's own policy allows politicians to make such false claims in paid advertising.Politicsread more
California's Tehachapi Pass is already home to one of the largest wind farms in the world, and now Amazon is coming, building a huge wind project in the area. How...Powering the Futureread more
Fisher was initially defiant amid the backlash in an interview with Bloomberg, in which he said he had "given a lot of talks, a lot of times, in a lot of places and said stuff...Investingread more
The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of dangerously heavy rainfall in Tokyo and surrounding regions as a powerful typhoon lashes Japan. A coastal earthquake also rattled the...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Boeing's board removed CEO Dennis Muilenburg as chairman amid the fall out of two 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Turkish forces claimed to have taken control of a key Syrian border town Saturday as their assault against Kurdish fighters in the region continued. The capture of the town...World Politicsread more
Investigators in Manhattan after examining Giuliani's efforts to undermine the American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, and if he broke laws in place to prevent...Politicsread more
The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.Technologyread more
The U.S. and China agreed on a "substantial phase one" trade deal that delays tariff hikes set to kick in next week.Marketsread more
The state of Michigan has pulled $600 million of its pension fund from wealth management company Fisher Investments after the company's founder and CEO Ken Fisher made sexist comments at a summit in San Francisco this week.
At the Tiburon conference, Fisher compared his wealth management strategy to picking up women for sex, made explicit remarks about genitalia and mentioned Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who was charged with trafficking girls this year before hanging himself in prison.
Michigan Chief Investment Officer Jon Braeutigam told the state's investment board that its bureau of investments has fired Fisher Investments due to the chairman's "completely unacceptable comments," according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post.
Fisher was initially defiant amid the backlash in an interview with Bloomberg, in which he said that attendees had mischaracterized his comments, and that he had "given a lot of talks, a lot of times, in a lot of places and said stuff like this and never gotten that type of response."
Fisher, whose Washington-based firm manages over $100 billion in assets, eventually apologized for his comments on Thursday in a statement from his representative.
"Some of the words and phrases I used during a recent conference to make certain points were clearly wrong and I shouldn't have made them," he said. "I realize this kind of language has no place in our company or industry. I sincerely apologize."
In the audio obtained by CNBC, Fisher said at the Tiburon conference: "Money, sex, those are the two most private things for most people," so when trying to win new clients you need to be careful.
"It's like going up to a girl in a bar … (inaudible) …going up to a woman in a bar and saying, hey I want to talk about what's in your pants," he said.
Braeutigam in the letter said that Michigan's Bureau of Investment decided to fire Fisher Investments after seeing news reports of his remarks.
"...All were in unanimous agreement that prompt termination is the correct course of action," the letter said. "There is no excuse to not treat everyone with dignity and respect. We have high expectations of our managers (and staff), not just with regards to returns but also in how they exhibit integrity and respect to all individuals."