We really don't know where the US is on Syria, Saudi prince says

ABU DHABI — The foreign policy of the United States in places like Syria has been "contradictory" for several years, according to the former chief of Saudi Arabia's intelligence services.

Speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi Saturday, Saudi Arabian Prince Turki Al-Faisal said: "The situation in Syria, we really don't know where the United States is, for example, is it in or is it out?"

Trump recently announced that U.S. forces in northeastern Syria would move aside, clearing the way for a Turkish offensive that is now in its fourth day. The Turkish operation is aimed at moving the U.S.-backed Kurdish militia, the People's Protection Units (YPG), away from its southern border with Syria.

Ankara views the group as terrorists and stresses the YPG's ties to a separatist Kurdish group in Turkey, the PKK, which has carried out a decades-long violent insurgency against the Turkish state. Nonetheless, Kurdish forces were a strategic partner to the U.S. and played a crucial role in defeating the so-called Islamic State.

Trump's controversial move has received widespread criticism in the international community. The U.S. administration has also been accused of sending mixed messages by, at times, distancing itself from the Kurdish militia but also preparing sanctions on Turkey if it steps over the line.