Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Western Digital, Nike, Tapestry & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America is upgrading Nike to neutral from underperform.
  • Morgan Stanley is lowering its price target on Netflix to $400 from $450.
  • Citi is initiating CrowdStrike as sell.
  • Imperial is upgrading Planet Fitness to outperform from in-line.
  • Susquehanna is downgrading Toll Brothers to neutral from positive.
  • Loop Capital is upgrading Western Digital to buy from hold.
  • Seaport Global is downgrading Canopy Growth Corporation to neutral from buy.
  • Wells Fargo is initiating Beyond Meat as market perform.
  • Stephens is downgrading Delta Airlines to equal weight from overweight.
  • UBS is downgrading Tapestry to neutral from buy.
Chief Executive Officer and president of Nike Mark Parker.
Lluis Gene | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: