Bank of America upgrades Nike after missing the rally in the stock

Top Stories
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Facebook,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

China wants another round of talks before signing trade deal,...

China wants to have another round of talks with the U.S. before signing phase one of a trade deal, a source tells CNBC's Kayla Tausche.

Mnuchin says tariffs likely to rise in December if there's no...

"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.

US-China deal fails to 'clear the air' for companies to start...

Wall Street analysts were largely skeptical of Trump's announcement on Friday of a substantial trade deal.

Apple's 'key growth driver' in 2020 will be a new $399 iPhone,...

Apple will release the iPhone SE2 early next year for $399, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.

Mnuchin says China and US have 'fundamental agreement...subject...

The Treasury secretary expresses optimism that the U.S. and China have a workable first-phase agreement.

Charts flash bullish sign for homebuilders, technical analyst...

The ITB, the homebuilder's ETF, has its highest level since January 2018. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, thinks there could be even more room to run.

Ex-FDA chief Scott Gottlieb 'skeptical' vaping nicotine causes...

However, that doesn't mean it won't cause harm, says Gottlieb. "You can't inhale something into the lungs on a repeated basis and not cause some damage to the lung."

Climate change activists target BlackRock offices amid wave of...

Climate change activists targeted BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, in London on Monday, demanding that the world's major financial institutions stop funding what...

Marc Benioff calls for a 'new capitalism' where billionaires pay...

The Salesforce CEO called for the establishment of a "new capitalism" that's partly funded by taxing the rich.

One ignored industrials stock could be the best way to play a...

Industrials are gearing up for big gains, says Piper Jaffray's Craig Johnson. Here's one way to play the breakout.

Hold the 'champagne': What Chinese state media are saying about...

"The Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," said state-owned media China Daily.

Bank of America upgrades Nike after missing the rally in the stock

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Workers install a Nike logo lamp outside the Wukesong Arena in Beijing, August 28, 2019.
Tingshu Wang | Reuters

Nike is staying ahead of the headwinds of the retail industry, according to Bank of America.

The firm upgraded Nike to neutral from underperform and hiked its price target to $98 from $70, catching up to the stock's recent rally that the firm did not anticipate. Nike's stock closed at $93.88 on Friday.