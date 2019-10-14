Booking Holdings becomes the latest company to abandon Facebook's libra

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He could be sent before month's end to iron out phase one, a source tells CNBC's Kayla Tausche.Marketsread more
Online travel company Booking Holdings has dropped out of Facebook's libra, joining a growing list of firms who have exited the embattled cryptocurrency project.Technologyread more
"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Apple will release the iPhone SE2 early next year for $399, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.Tech Driversread more
Sanders, who is recovering from a heart attack, reveals the new tax plan a day before the third Democratic debate.2020 Electionsread more
Investors are set to scrutinize results from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase as banks report third-quarter results starting Tuesday.Financeread more
Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on Netflix to $400 per share from $450 per share, but kept its overweight rating on the stock.Pro Analysisread more
There are at least 10,000 Islamic State prisoners in several camps across northeastern Syria, according to Kurdish and U.S. officials.Politicsread more
Wall Street analysts were largely skeptical of Trump's announcement on Friday of a substantial trade deal.Marketsread more
The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their research and work on tackling global poverty.Economyread more
Trust Ventures targets tech companies tackling broad public issues but facing high regulatory barriers.Politicsread more
Online travel company Booking Holdings has dropped out of Facebook's Libra Association, the company told CNBC Monday. Booking joinins a growing list of firms who have exited the embattled cryptocurrency project.
Booking, which operates sites including Booking.com, OpenTable and Kayak, confirmed to CNBC that it would no longer be supporting libra. The company is leaving after an exodus of key Libra Association members last week, including eBay, Stripe, Mastercard, Visa and Mercado Pago.
Dante Disparte, head of policy and communications for the Libra Association, said in a statement that the group appreciates Booking's support for the "goals and mission of the project." Disparte reiterated the Libra Association's earlier statement that it remains focused on moving forward with the project.
It comes as the Libra Association is slated to convene in Geneva on Monday, where members will review a charter that lays out the structure of the organization. The group is also expected to appoint a board of directors.
The Libra Association was originally made up of 28 founding members, but the total continues to dwindle amid widespread scrutiny from officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
-CNBC's Deirdre Bosa and Seema Mody contributed to this report.