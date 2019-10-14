Climate change activists target BlackRock offices amid wave of London protests

Protesters 'eat money' as a form of demonstration outside the BlackRock headquarters in Throgmorton Avenue in London, during an Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate change protest. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

Climate change activists targeted BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, in London on Monday, demanding that the world's major financial institutions stop funding what they describe as a looming environmental catastrophe.

Extinction Rebellion, which promotes revolt against established political, economic and social structures as a way to publicize its dramatic climate message, is in the middle of two weeks of civil disobedience in London.

Its activists thronged the financial heart of London on Monday, blocking streets around locations such as the Bank of England and BlackRock.

Activists glued themselves to the doors of BlackRock while others staged a mock dinner party with rolled-up banknotes on their plates, a Reuters reporter said.

"The City of London is a preeminent nexus of power in the global system that is killing our world," said Carolina Rosa, spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion.

There was no immediate comment from BlackRock.

Extinction Rebellion wants non-violent civil disobedience to force governments to cut carbon emissions and avert a climate crisis it says will bring starvation and social collapse.

Critics say the group is proposing what amounts to the overthrow of capitalism without any clear idea of what would replace it, and that the world's energy needs cannot be met without fossil fuels.

Police reported more than 1,300 arrests so far.