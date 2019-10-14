Europeans should protect and treasure their central bank

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi testifies before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium September 24, 2018. Francois Lenoir | Reuters

Apart from its central bank and the fortress of its customs union, there is not much else Europe can show the world on its long march to the dreamland of the economic and political union. Born of one of many French-German painfully resolved conflicts, the European Central Bank is a remarkable achievement. With good reason, it is generally taken as the world's only truly independent monetary authority. And that's by design, not just because Germans love to boast that they imposed the model of their own central bank. No, it is much better than that by virtue of the ECB's supranational institutional and operational structure.

Lingering high unemployment has been one of the main reasons why the European Union failed to reach its poverty reduction objective since 2008. At the moment, some 113 million people in the EU are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, a far cry from the target of 92.6 million originally envisaged for 2020. Can the euro area do better? Of course it can, but in order to do that it needs to (a) correct its policy mix by establishing a proper equilibrium of monetary and fiscal policies and (b) implement structural measures to increase the stock and quality of human and physical capital to significantly raise its potential and noninflationary growth rate. But that's a tough call for euro area surplus runners. They find it much easier to dump on the ECB and then blame the ECB. Germany, for example, should not be able to get away with its "schwarze Null" (black zero) budget balance while living off its European partners that provide 70% of its massive trade surplus. How the Europeans intend to get around that German problem is not clear. And yet, France and Italy in particular must figure that out because they are — cyclically and structurally — in a tight spot. France unsuccessfully tried to appease its rioting "yellow vests" and associated constituencies with hefty handouts and tax cuts, ending up with a rising budget deficit to 3.2% of GDP for this fiscal year. A sharp decline of the projected deficit for next year to 2.3% of GDP looks problematic in view of a violent and unending social unrest, increasingly dangerous racial strife and political pressures from extreme left and right political parties. And while the French ostensibly call Germans their friends, Berlin is not responding to the French request to step up public sector investments. Italy's fiscal problem has temporarily receded from headlines because an improbable coalition was cobbled up to stop the right-wing political takeover with far-reaching consequences for Rome's EU and euro area memberships. But the fiscal difficulties will get worse. The stagnating economy is expected to move the budget deficit toward 3% of GDP. All of that leads back to Germany — a country with an unstable and divided government, growing racial violence, social unrest, an ominous far-right surge in German eastern states and no clear direction on the way forward.

