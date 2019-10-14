What to watch today: Dow falls on China hesitancy and Trump defends Syria withdrawal

For more markets and investing content check out "Squawk Pod" from the production team behind CNBC's "Squawk Box." The opening hour of "Squawk on the Street" is also a podcast. Got any questions, comments or ideas for us here at the "Morning Squawk" newsletter? Email us morningsquawk@nbcuni.com.

Stocks are coming off a Friday rally that the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher for the week and wiped out nearly all of October's losses. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have all gained in three straight sessions, and gains today would give the S&P 500 and Nasdaq their longest win streaks since July. (CNBC) The U.S. stock market is open today, but banks, government offices and the bond market are closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. The holiday means no government economic numbers will be released today. No corporate earnings reports are out this morning or after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

The White House is set to impose economic sanctions on Ankara, as early as this week, for its incursion into northern Syria, one of the few levers the U.S. still has over NATO-ally Turkey. Using the U.S. military to stop the Turkish offensive on U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters was never an option, defense officials have said. (Reuters)



* Syrian army moves to confront Turkish forces as US withdraws (AP)

* Trump defends Syria withdrawal amid reports of atrocities and ISIS supporters escaping (CNBC)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Democratic presidential campaign this week challenged Facebook's policy that exempts politicians' ads from fact-checking, by running ads on the social media platform containing the false claim that Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg endorsed Trump's re-election bid. (Reuters)

Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity company and committing to not working for a foreign-owned company if his father, Joe Biden, is elected president in 2020. Hunter's vows to forgo any foreign work follow a slew of unsubstantiated attacks by Trump accusing him of corruption. (CNBC)

The U.K. and EU are gearing up for what could be the busiest week in British politics since the referendum in June 2016, as both sides try to thrash out a last-minute Brexit deal. This week is seen as the last in which a deal can be struck ahead of a two-day EU summit starting Thursday. (CNBC)

SoftBank has reportedly readied a financing package to take control of WeWork and further sideline the company's founder Adam Neumann. SoftBank already owns one-third of WeWork, but is aiming to invest several billion dollars in additional equity and debt in the company, to take much of Neumann's already diminished voting power. (CNBC)

Facebook's (FB) planned Libra cryptocurrency is seeing more defections, as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) pull out out of their planned participation. PayPal (PYPL), eBay (EBAY) and Stripe previously announced they would no longer participate in Libra. (Politico)

Boeing (BA) Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg was stripped of his chairman's title, in a move the company said was designed to allow Muilenberg to focus on returning the grounded 737 Max jet to service. Boeing is facing numerous investigations and criticism over its 737 Max planes following two fatal crashes within five months of one another. (CNBC)



* Costs pile up for airlines as Boeing 737 Max grounding enters eighth month (CNBC)

* NASA chief: SpaceX and Boeing have critical tests ahead but could fly astronauts in early 2020 (CNBC)

General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers Union are still trying to reach agreement on a new contract as a strike enters its fifth week. The union said it will boost strike pay for 48,000 hourly workers by $25 per week to $275 as the walkout continues. (CNBC)

Economists Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize for creating an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty. "This year's Laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty," the academy said in statement. (Reuters)