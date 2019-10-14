Wall Street faces a tough earnings season: 'Caution probably makes sense right now'

Companies head into the third-quarter earnings reporting period with trouble behind, more hazards ahead and a muddied road map to guide the journey.

As the season kicks into gear this week, S&P 500 firms are expected to report a 4.6% earnings decline over the same period a year ago, according to FactSet. If the period ends up with a negative number, that will make three quarters in a row, the first time that's happened in three years.

Investors never seem to focus on what's in the rearview mirror as much as they do the outlook for what's on the horizon.

In this case, though, they're likely to see the same thing: Profits weighed down by tariffs, economic weakness and geopolitical tumult that seems unlikely to go away anytime soon, despite the recent good news that the U.S. and China have reached at least the first phase of a trade agreement.

"I don't think we flipped the switch last weekend," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Holdings, said in regard to the trade news. "My guess is the tone's going to be as cautious as it's been. But caution probably makes sense right now."

There's actually been good news in the nascent earnings season as 21 of 23 companies that have reported thus far have beaten Wall Street estimates on bottom-line profit, while 12 of those firms have exceeded revenue forecasts. Bank of America Merrill Lynch says there's an 82% correlation between how early reporters do compared to how the rest of the season goes.

Still, the firm, like a number of others on the Street, says expectations for the future need to be tempered.

"We think consensus is too high for 4Q and 2020, and lower guidance vs consensus could be a key risk for stocks this earnings season," Savita Subramanian, equity and quant strategist at BofAML, told clients in a recent note. "Companies' lack of visibility into next year, with just three months left in the year, will likely build more uncertainty among investors and likely result in lower 2020 estimates, in our view."