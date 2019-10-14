Facebook-led Libra project announces its 21-member council after exodus of top payments companies

David Marcus, head of blockchain with Facebook Inc., waits for the start of a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Facebook's embattled cryptocurrency project has just announced its 21 founding members, a group that lacks many of the high-profile companies that originally voiced support for the effort.

The members, including Uber, Lyft and Spotify, met in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday to sign onto the Libra Association charter, which will govern the libra cryptocurrency. The board of directors will consist of five people, including David Marcus, Facebook's leader for the project, and representatives from Andreessen Horowitz, PayU, Kiva Microfunds and Xapo Holdings.

The project hit a major snag on Friday, when Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, eBay and Mercado Pago all said they will no longer be part of the Libra project, following PayPal's decision to pull out earlier last week, and leaving PayU as the only remaining payments company on the council. Support dwindled further on Monday, with the departure of internet company Booking, which operates sites including Booking.com, OpenTable and Kayak.

Facebook announced plans in June to create a new digital currency called libra that would be run by a nonprofit association supported by a range of companies and organizations. The company said at the time that each member of the association will manage one of the "nodes," or locations where transactions involving Libra are validated.

Since then, Facebook has faced an onslaught of criticism from regulators and lawmakers who are skeptical of the company's ability to manage the risks and rigors of financial services given its many snafus in the handling of personal data. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will face lawmakers next week to defend the project at a hearing in front of the House Financial Services Committee. Several members of the committee have asked Facebook to postpone its plans until the proper regulatory mechanisms are in place.