Facebook's Libra consortium is meeting today after exodus of key backers

A visual representation of a cryptocurrency coin on display in front of the logos for Facebook and Libra.

Facebook's plan to introduce a cryptocurrency will face a key test Monday as the consortium of companies overseeing it gathers in Geneva.

The now 22-member Libra Association is meeting in the Swiss city to review a charter that dictates the structure of the organization and to appoint a board of directors.

It was originally made up of 28 so-called "founding members" which would have invested $10 million each into the libra cryptocurrency to gain membership and associated voting rights.

But the coalition has been faced with something of an exodus of late with six key backers — Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, eBay, Stripe and Mercado Pago — all abandoning the project amid mounting regulatory fears. Facebook could however find comfort in the fact that IBM has said it's open to working with libra.

Facebook deferred to the Libra Association when contacted by CNBC for comment. A spokesperson for the Libra Association was not immediately available.