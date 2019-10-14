Having more female leaders may boost companies' share price performance, Credit Suisse says

Having more women in decision-making roles may boost companies' performance on the stock market, according to Credit Suisse.

In its "Gender 3000" report, published Thursday, the Credit Suisse Research Institute (CSRI) found a link between firms with more female leaders and stronger share price performance over time.

Researchers analyzed a slew of data from 3,000 companies across 56 countries between 2012 and August this year. The resulting report was the latest installation in a long-term analysis of gender diversity and corporate performance, with the previous report published in 2016.

Although analysts "fell short of definitely asserting cause and effect," they found strong correlations between diverse management teams and share price outperformance.

Shares of companies with more than 20% female management had outperformed those with less than 15% female management by 5% so far this year, the report said.

The data showed that this was a long-term trend. Shares of firms that had more women in management outperformed those with male-dominant management almost every year since 2010. Credit Suisse also found that industries with greater levels of gender diversity in management had higher levels of profitability.

The Philippines, Thailand and Australia had the highest proportion of women in management, while Japan, South Korea and India had the least.

Meanwhile, the financial, health care and utilities sectors were the industries with the most female managers, according to Credit Suisse.

Italy, Singapore and Thailand had the most female CEOs, while Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Spain and Turkey had no women in chief executive positions when Credit Suisse looked at samples of at least 20 companies in each country.

Having women in boardrooms also boosted returns for shareholders, according to the report.

Its authors said cash flow returns on investment were found to be 2% higher over time for companies with a higher proportion of female senior managers, with shares of more diverse firms also exhibiting less volatility.

France, Norway and Belgium had the highest proportion of companies with women on boards.

In terms of sectors globally, communications, consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors had the most gender diverse boardrooms.

Overall, Europe was the region with the most diverse corporate boardrooms, followed by North America.