Goldman Sachs is expected to report third quarter hits from sinking WeWork, Uber stakes

China wants another round of talks before signing trade deal,...

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He could be sent before month's end to iron out phase one, a source tells CNBC's Kayla Tausche.

Marketsread more

Booking Holdings becomes the latest company to abandon Facebook's...

Online travel company Booking Holdings has dropped out of Facebook's libra, joining a growing list of firms who have exited the embattled cryptocurrency project.

Technologyread more

Mnuchin says tariffs likely to rise in December if there's no...

"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.

Politicsread more

Apple's 'key growth driver' in 2020 will be a new $399 iPhone,...

Apple will release the iPhone SE2 early next year for $399, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.

Tech Driversread more

Bernie Sanders unveils plan to raise corporate rate to 35%, ban...

Sanders, who is recovering from a heart attack, reveals the new tax plan a day before the third Democratic debate.

2020 Electionsread more

Goldman Sachs is expected to report hits from sinking WeWork,...

Investors are set to scrutinize results from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase as banks report third-quarter results starting Tuesday.

Financeread more

Morgan Stanley slashes Netflix price target by $50, but remains...

Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on Netflix to $400 per share from $450 per share, but kept its overweight rating on the stock.

Pro Analysisread more

Hundreds of ISIS prisoners are escaping from Syrian camps amid...

There are at least 10,000 Islamic State prisoners in several camps across northeastern Syria, according to Kurdish and U.S. officials.

Politicsread more

US-China deal fails to 'clear the air' for companies to start...

Wall Street analysts were largely skeptical of Trump's announcement on Friday of a substantial trade deal.

Marketsread more

Here are the winners of the Nobel prize in economics and why they...

The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their research and work on tackling global poverty.

Economyread more

VC firm with ties to Charles Koch expected to reach $100 million...

Trust Ventures targets tech companies tackling broad public issues but facing high regulatory barriers.

Politicsread more

CBO says Pelosi's drug pricing plan saves Medicare $345 billion...

The savings wouldn't begin until 2023, assuming the bill gets passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Donald Trump before end of this year, the CBO says.

Health and Scienceread more
Finance

Goldman Sachs is expected to report third quarter hits from sinking WeWork, Uber stakes

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs may take a $264 million writedown on its 1.4% stake in WeWork, Morgan Stanley analysts Betsy Graseck wrote in an Oct. 4 note.
  • Goldman's investment and lending division also holds publicly-traded firms including Uber, Avantor, Tradeweb, and Headhunter Group, and declines in the companies totaled about $260 million.
David Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group
Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs may suffer hits to third quarter results as stakes in once-hot unicorns slammed into the reality of public markets.

The bank's holdings in WeWork, the co-working company whose valuation plunged after its IPO plans collapsed last month, as well as Uber, which has traded lower after its May listing, probably caused writedowns in the firm's investing and lending division, according to analysts.

Investors are set to scrutinize results from Goldman and J.P. Morgan Chase as banks report third-quarter results starting Tuesday. Estimates for bank profits have been dropping after the Federal Reserve cut rates twice in the quarter, pressuring the industry's main business of taking in deposits and making loans. But other pitfalls are likely, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck.

Goldman may take a $264 million writedown on its 1.4% stake in WeWork, Graseck wrote in an Oct. 4 note.

Graseck based her estimate in part on guidance Goldman CFO Stephen Scherr has given on how the company values its stakes. A smaller investment bank, Jefferies, announced a $146 million writedown on its WeWork investment last month.

"This is very event-driven," Scherr told analysts in April. "You may see up or down movement in the private equity portfolio, occasioned by some event where we might sell a position. It might be that there's another round of equity investing at a different valuation level that causes us to re-mark that."

While J.P. Morgan, a lead adviser to WeWork, owns a larger stake than Goldman at 4%, Graseck didn't mark down the bank's results. She believes J.P. Morgan hadn't been assigning higher valuations to the start-up as its private market valuation soared.

Goldman's investment and lending division also holds publicly-traded firms including Uber, Avantor, Tradeweb, and Headhunter Group. These four stocks make up about 55% of the bank's $2.6 billion public portfolio at midyear, Scherr has said.

While the bank benefited as those stocks rose in the second quarter, declines in the companies in the third quarter totaled about $260 million, Bloomberg has reported.

Goldman is expected to report a 23% decline in third quarter profit to $4.81 per share, according to Refinitiv.