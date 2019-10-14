Harley-Davidson halts production of new electronic motorcycles

Bloomberg could be in for a showdown with Elizabeth Warren, whether he runs or not.2020 Electionsread more
"The Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," said state-owned media China Daily.Traderead more
Bank of America says investors should still look to stocks for value rather than bonds.Investingread more
Wall Street analysts estimate GM has lost more than $1 billion due to the United Auto Workers' strike, which began Sept. 16.Autosread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:Market Insiderread more
Harley-Davidson has halted production and deliveries of its new LiveWire electric motorcycle after reportedly discovering a problem with its charging mechanism.Transportationread more
Uber has laid off about 350 employees across several teams within the organization.Technologyread more
A passenger has complained to United Airlines after a fellow traveler was allowed to fly with a T-shirt that called for hanging journalists.Airlinesread more
"I fear that's what we're headed into" here in America, warns the former Treasury secretary.Economyread more
"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Kohl's stores are getting a bit of a refresh, and are being infused with new brands, ahead of this holiday season.Retailread more
Harley-Davidson has halted production and deliveries of its new LiveWire electric motorcycle after reportedly discovering a problem with its charging mechanism.
"We recently discovered a non-standard condition during a final quality check; stopped production and deliveries; and began additional testing and analysis, which is progressing well," the company said in an emailed statement to CNBC on Monday. "We are in close contact with our LiveWire dealers and customers and have assured them they can continue to ride LiveWire motorcycles. As usual, we're keeping high quality as our top priority."
The company didn't provide more details on the "non-standard condition" that was holding up production. But the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said the company told dealers last week it was stopping production to test its charging mechanism.
The motorcycle maker began previewing the LiveWire Electric Motorcycle last year in the U.S. and Europe, to try to rejuvenate lagging sales. The electric motorcycle was a step into a new territory for Harley-Davidson, which had previously been mostly known for louder motorcycles nicknamed "hogs."