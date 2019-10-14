Skip Navigation
Bloomberg talks of running in 2020 as Biden struggles against...

Bloomberg could be in for a showdown with Elizabeth Warren, whether he runs or not.

Hold the 'champagne': What Chinese state media are saying about...

"The Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," said state-owned media China Daily.

94% of the time when this happens, stocks are a winning bet over...

Bank of America says investors should still look to stocks for value rather than bonds.

Jonas: Investors OK with GM strike despite potential multibillion...

Wall Street analysts estimate GM has lost more than $1 billion due to the United Auto Workers' strike, which began Sept. 16.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Blackstone, HP, AMC,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Harley-Davidson halts production of new electronic motorcycles

Harley-Davidson has halted production and deliveries of its new LiveWire electric motorcycle after reportedly discovering a problem with its charging mechanism.

Uber lays off 'about 350' employees in self-driving, Eats and...

Uber has laid off about 350 employees across several teams within the organization.

United allows passenger to board with T-shirt called for lynching...

A passenger has complained to United Airlines after a fellow traveler was allowed to fly with a T-shirt that called for hanging journalists.

Larry Summers: Economy is just one bad recession away from zero...

"I fear that's what we're headed into" here in America, warns the former Treasury secretary.

Mnuchin says tariffs likely to rise in December if there's no...

"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.

How Kohl's is trying to keep its stores fresh ahead of the...

Kohl's stores are getting a bit of a refresh, and are being infused with new brands, ahead of this holiday season.

Booking Holdings becomes the latest company to abandon Facebook's...

Online travel company Booking Holdings has dropped out of Facebook's libra, joining a growing list of firms that have exited the embattled cryptocurrency project.

Transportation

Harley-Davidson halts production of new electronic motorcycles

Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
Key Points
  • Harley-Davidson has suspended production and deliveries of its new all-electric motorcycle after discovering a problem with its charging mechanism.
  • The motorcycle maker began previewing the LiveWire Electric Motorcycle last year in the U.S. and Europe.
  • It's trying to draw in new customers with an all-electric bike.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle 
Source: Harley-Davidson 

Harley-Davidson has halted production and deliveries of its new LiveWire electric motorcycle after reportedly discovering a problem with its charging mechanism.

"We recently discovered a non-standard condition during a final quality check; stopped production and deliveries; and began additional testing and analysis, which is progressing well," the company said in an emailed statement to CNBC on Monday. "We are in close contact with our LiveWire dealers and customers and have assured them they can continue to ride LiveWire motorcycles. As usual, we're keeping high quality as our top priority."

The company didn't provide more details on the "non-standard condition" that was holding up production. But the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said the company told dealers last week it was stopping production to test its charging mechanism.

The motorcycle maker began previewing the LiveWire Electric Motorcycle last year in the U.S. and Europe, to try to rejuvenate lagging sales. The electric motorcycle was a step into a new territory for Harley-Davidson, which had previously been mostly known for louder motorcycles nicknamed "hogs."

