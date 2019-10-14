1 in 5 people have an error on their credit report—here's how to remove it

1. Review your credit reports

There are three main credit bureaus that you'll want to pull your credit report from: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Consumers can get a free copy of their credit report from each of these agencies each year at AnnualCreditReport.com. Different creditors report to different agencies, so these reports will likely vary — but that doesn't mean they are necessarily incorrect. What you'll want to look for are accounts or loans reported that don't belong to you. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau offers a list of common credit report mistakes to look for, including: The wrong name, phone number or personal address

Accounts that belong to someone with the same or a similar name to you, but aren't yours

Accounts opened under your name by someone who stole your identity

Closed accounts reported as still open

Late payments that you made on time

Incorrect balances or limits listed for accounts

Same debt listed multiple times If you see an error, highlight it and double check your own accounts to make sure it shouldn't be there.

2. Dispute the errors

If you've discovered an error, you'll want to dispute it with the credit agency that reported it. "You should explain in writing what you think is wrong, why and include copies of documents that support your dispute," suggests the CFPB, which provides instructions and a template letter. In your written dispute, be sure to include: Your name and contact information

What the mistake is, including any relevant information, such as the account number related to the error

A request that the error be removed or corrected

A copy of your credit report with the mistake highlighted You should also be prepared to give the agencies your Social Security number and other proof of identification. Here's how to contact each of the big three credit reporting companies online: Equifax

Experian

TransUnion You may also want to dispute the error with the company that reported the account to the credit bureaus; that could be a bank, a credit card company, your landlord, etc. If you do that, you'll want to include the same information noted above. The CFPB provides further instructions for exactly what to write.

3. Keep a paper trail