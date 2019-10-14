India, China leaders talk trade and not territorial dispute

Analysts say the partial U.S.-China trade deal doesn't touch on thorny issues plaguing both sides, and warn talks could break down again.World Economyread more
"The Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," said state-owned media China Daily.Traderead more
Economists polled by Reuters had expected Chinese exports denominated in the U.S. dollar to fall by 3% and imports to decline by 5.2% in September, compared to a year ago.China Economyread more
The U.K. and EU are gearing up for what could be the busiest week in British politics since June 2016.Europe Politicsread more
"It seems like what the two leaders have done is try to set some of the thorny political issues to the side," said Dhruva Jaishankar, director of the U.S. Initiative at the...Asia Politicsread more
The U.S. had plans to hike duties on at least $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25% on Tuesday. Despite the partial trade deal, some banks on Sunday wrote that tariff...Marketsread more
The industry has pulled in $322 billion over the past six months, the fastest pace since the second half of 2008.Marketsread more
The United States has cleared the final procedural hurdle in order to impose tariffs on billions of dollars of European products later this month.World Economyread more
A technical recession occurs when there are two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.Asia Economyread more
"Deepfakes" are being used to depict people in fake videos they did not actually appear in, and can potentially affect elections, diplomacy and how markets move, experts say.Technologyread more
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Sunday that any attempt to divide China will be crushed.China Politicsread more
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided the topic of a territorial dispute and instead pushed forward on trade relations during their summit over the weekend.
As the leaders of the world's two most populous countries met in the coastal town of Mamallapuram in southern India, they sidestepped what could have been another quarrel over disputed territory. Ahead of the summit, Chinese state media reported Xi would support Pakistan in the dispute over Kashmir — a territory also claimed by India.
But Reuters reported Xi did not discuss Kashmir with Modi on Saturday, and instead they mostly discussed issues of trade and investment.
"It seems like what the two leaders have done is try to set some of the thorny political issues to the side," said Dhruva Jaishankar, director of the U.S. Initiative at the Observer Research Foundation.
Indian leaders have made it very clear that the country is open to collaborating with China, Jaishankar said. But that cooperation will be on a case-by-case basis, as India has some of the same concerns in working with China as Washington has cited, he said.
For example, the trade deficit between India and China stands at $53.57 billion in Beijing's favor — the largest imbalance New Delhi has with any country. Still, that towering figure is down from $63.05 billion a year ago. Following the summit, Reuters reported that Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said Beijing will look at ways to trim its trade deficit with New Delhi.
Xi and Modi may have recognized that the ties between Beijing and New Delhi are "below potential," Jaishankar said. As the U.S. and China try to resolve their protracted trade war, Xi and Modi may hope to establish a more stable relationship amid global uncertainty.
"So we have seen an increase, for example, in Chinese investment in India, not just greenfield investment but also portfolio investment, including in the tech sector, quite significantly, and then more by the Chinese private sector companies rather than state-owned enterprises," said Jaishankar.
New Delhi is working together with Beijing in battling climate change, but in defense and education, Jaishankar said, there's a "natural alignment" for India and the U.S.