Co-founder of a billion-dollar company: Here's how to get ahead in your career

Self-made millionaire and chief technology officer of Confluent Neha Narkhede got her first computer when she was eight years old and living in India. She's been hooked on tech ever since.

"It was unique in those times back in India to have a computer and so somewhere, deep down, I was very appreciative," she recalled on an episode of "Behind the Tech with Kevin Scott." "And then it became the tool that fueled my curiosity."

Narkhede moved to the U.S. in 2006 to get her master's in computer science from Georgia Tech. After working as a software engineer at LinkedIn, she co-founded streaming platform Confluent in 2014 with two of her LinkedIn coworkers.

For women trying to get ahead in a male-dominated field, like tech, it helps to "be a little deaf," she tells CNBC Make It. "You want to preserve your grit and your sense of ability among quite a lot of skepticism that feeds in from the outside. Being a little deaf helps quite a bit — it's a survival strategy."

Along those same lines, "If you encounter something that looks like a ceiling, assume it's a glass ceiling and try to smash it — but if it turns out to be a stone or concrete one, move on," she adds. "That's what I do."

It's also important to "develop a ton of grit," says Narkhede, who made Forbes' 2019 list of America's richest self-made women. "That's the one quality that has helped me navigate this field to reach the other side, where you can share your story and inspire the next generation of female leaders."