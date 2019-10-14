UK displays full pomp and pageantry as queen delivers government speech

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Queen Elizabeth II has outlined the U.K. government's legislative agenda in a speech Monday.
However, analysts say it's largely pointless given that the government has no majority, Brexit remains on a knife-edge and a general election could happen within weeks.
The queen traveled to the Palace of Westminster from Buckingham Palace in full pomp and pageantry on Monday to deliver what's known as the "Queen's Speech" — although she does not write the speech herself and is reading the government's legislative agenda for the year ahead as a new parliamentary session begins.
The speech, delivered with an array of regal and parliamentary ritual and theater, is controversial because it comes at a crucial point for Brexit. A deal needs to be struck in the next few days if the government is to avoid having to ask (by law) the EU for an extension to the current departure date of October 31.
The government reiterated in the speech that its priority is to secure a departure from the EU by the Halloween deadline and that it intended to work toward a new partnership with the EU "based on free trade and friendly cooperation."
The government also intended to introduce new immigration legislation and to end the free movement of people, a basic tenet of EU membership.
Other plans announced by the monarch on behalf of the government ranged from improving the health service, toughening the country's crime and justice system and more investment in science.
Many analysts and government opponents saw the announcements as a pre-election campaign speech.
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said on Sunday that having the Queen's Speech and state opening of Parliament on Monday was "ludicrous, utterly ludicrous." Speaking to Sky News, Corbyn said "what we've got in effect is a party political broadcast from the steps of the throne."
Parliament has to debate the Queen's Speech and then votes whether to approve it — although it is not an official vote of confidence in the government. The government is in a weak position as it does not have a majority in the House of Commons and is largely at the mercy of opposition parties.
Asked what government would do if Parliament voted against the speech, a spokesman for the prime minister said the government had "an ambitious legislative programme and we wish to make progress," Reuters reported.
The state opening of Parliament comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson got into trouble for asking the queen to prorogue (or suspend) Parliament for five weeks, at a crucial point in Brexit proceedings. Critics said Johnson was trying to prevent parliamentary debate on Brexit and the Supreme Court judged that the proroguing was indeed unlawful.
In briefing notes issued with the speech, Johnson said the agenda would "get this amazing country of ours moving again."
"People are tired of stasis, gridlock and waiting for change. They don't want to wait for improvements in their hospitals. They don't want to wait for their streets to be made safer. They don't want to wait for their schools to have the funding they need to give their children the superb education they deserve."
Referring to the Brexit vote, Johnson said " they don't want to wait any longer to get Brexit done and to answer that clarion call of 17.4 million people in the greatest exercise of democracy in our national history."