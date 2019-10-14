Salesforce's Marc Benioff calls for a 'new capitalism' where billionaires pay higher taxes

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Facebook,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

China wants another round of talks before signing trade deal,...

China wants to have another round of talks with the U.S. before signing phase one of a trade deal, a source tells CNBC's Kayla Tausche.

Marketsread more

Mnuchin says tariffs likely to rise in December if there's no...

"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.

Politicsread more

US-China deal fails to 'clear the air' for companies to start...

Wall Street analysts were largely skeptical of Trump's announcement on Friday of a substantial trade deal.

Marketsread more

Apple's 'key growth driver' in 2020 will be a new $399 iPhone,...

Apple will release the iPhone SE2 early next year for $399, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.

Technologyread more

Mnuchin says China and US have 'fundamental agreement...subject...

The Treasury secretary expresses optimism that the U.S. and China have a workable first-phase agreement.

Economyread more

Charts flash bullish sign for homebuilders, technical analyst...

The ITB, the homebuilder's ETF, has its highest level since January 2018. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, thinks there could be even more room to run.

Trading Nationread more

Ex-FDA chief Scott Gottlieb 'skeptical' vaping nicotine causes...

However, that doesn't mean it won't cause harm, says Gottlieb. "You can't inhale something into the lungs on a repeated basis and not cause some damage to the lung."

Health and Scienceread more

Climate change activists target BlackRock offices amid wave of...

Climate change activists targeted BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, in London on Monday, demanding that the world's major financial institutions stop funding what...

Environmentread more

Marc Benioff calls for a 'new capitalism' where billionaires pay...

The Salesforce CEO called for the establishment of a "new capitalism" that's partly funded by taxing the rich.

Technologyread more

One ignored industrials stock could be the best way to play a...

Industrials are gearing up for big gains, says Piper Jaffray's Craig Johnson. Here's one way to play the breakout.

Trading Nationread more

Hold the 'champagne': What Chinese state media are saying about...

"The Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," said state-owned media China Daily.

Traderead more
Tech

Salesforce's Marc Benioff calls for a 'new capitalism' where billionaires pay higher taxes

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is calling for billionaires like himself to be subject to higher taxes. 
  • In a New York Times op-ed, he said higher taxes would "help generate trillions of dollars" needed to advance important causes, like fighting climate change. 
  • He also argued that corporations should focus less on maximizing profits.
Marc Benioff, Co-CEO of SalesForce speaking at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22, 2019.
Adam Galica | CNBC

Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff is calling for the establishment of a "new capitalism" that's paid for in part by taxing billionaires like himself.

In an op-ed in The New York Times published Monday, Benioff said businesses should focus less on profits and more on their impact on society, while using their power to help advance important causes, like the creation of a national privacy law and fighting climate change.

To achieve these goals, Benioff proposed a new system that "includes higher taxes on the wealthiest among us."

"Nationally, increasing taxes on high-income individuals like myself would help generate the trillions of dollars that we desperately need to improve education and health care and fight climate change," Benioff wrote.

Benioff's comments echo an earlier move by the Business Roundtable, a group made up of CEOs from several top U.S. corporations, to steer the focus of corporations away from maximizing shareholder value.

Benioff also isn't the first billionaire to say America's wealthiest should pay higher taxes. Legendary investor Warren Buffett and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have repeatedly voiced support for a similar move.

Read the full op-ed at The New York Times.

VIDEO3:5403:54
We need to look at the overall wealth system to address wealth tax: NYTimes Jim Stewart
Squawk on the Street