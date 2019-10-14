Three options strategies for the week: October 14, 2019

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Facebook,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

China wants another round of talks before signing trade deal,...

China wants to have another round of talks with the U.S. before signing phase one of a trade deal, a source tells CNBC's Kayla Tausche.

Marketsread more

Mnuchin says tariffs likely to rise in December if there's no...

"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.

Politicsread more

US-China deal fails to 'clear the air' for companies to start...

Wall Street analysts were largely skeptical of Trump's announcement on Friday of a substantial trade deal.

Marketsread more

Apple's 'key growth driver' in 2020 will be a new $399 iPhone,...

Apple will release the iPhone SE2 early next year for $399, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.

Technologyread more

Mnuchin says China and US have 'fundamental agreement...subject...

The Treasury secretary expresses optimism that the U.S. and China have a workable first-phase agreement.

Economyread more

Charts flash bullish sign for homebuilders, technical analyst...

The ITB, the homebuilder's ETF, has its highest level since January 2018. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, thinks there could be even more room to run.

Trading Nationread more

Ex-FDA chief Scott Gottlieb 'skeptical' vaping nicotine causes...

However, that doesn't mean it won't cause harm, says Gottlieb. "You can't inhale something into the lungs on a repeated basis and not cause some damage to the lung."

Health and Scienceread more

Climate change activists target BlackRock offices amid wave of...

Climate change activists targeted BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, in London on Monday, demanding that the world's major financial institutions stop funding what...

Environmentread more

Marc Benioff calls for a 'new capitalism' where billionaires pay...

The Salesforce CEO called for the establishment of a "new capitalism" that's partly funded by taxing the rich.

Technologyread more

One ignored industrials stock could be the best way to play a...

Industrials are gearing up for big gains, says Piper Jaffray's Craig Johnson. Here's one way to play the breakout.

Trading Nationread more

Hold the 'champagne': What Chinese state media are saying about...

"The Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," said state-owned media China Daily.

Traderead more

Three options strategies for the week: October 14, 2019

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO0:5800:58
The Final Call: XLP, NFLX & JPM
Options Action

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Dan Nathan broke down call buying in JPMorgan.

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth illustrated buying a put spread in the Consumer Staples ETF

Khouw also looked at buying a put calendar in Netflix

Disclaimer

Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is Long TLT Dec call spread. XLF Oct put spread. XRT Oct put spread. SMH Nov put spread. Mike Khouw is long HAL.