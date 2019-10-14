Ohio soybean farmer says he wouldn't vote for Trump again even if he could 'walk across my pond'

An Ohio farmer and former Republican Party official told CNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump can't win his vote back, even if the president went above and beyond what's humanly possible.

Chris Gibbs, a soybean and corn farmer whose family owns and operates 560 acres of farmland, said on "Power Lunch" he's "dubious" about the $40 billion to $50 billion worth of agricultural buys from China that the Trump administration last week announced after another round of trade talks.

"I'm not going to vote for the president, and I'm on record for saying that," said Gibbs, a former chairperson of the Shelby County Republican Party. "He could come up with this $50 billion, he could walk across my pond and not get wet, and I'm still not going to vote for him because, you know, at the end of the day my name is Chris Gibbs, it's not Judas, and I'm not going to sell my political moorings for 30 pieces of silver."

Gibbs was one of millions of voters who gave Trump Ohio's 18 electoral votes, helping him win the White House in the 2016 election against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The Republican president won more than 78% of the vote in Shelby County, which is on the west side of the state. Ohio is historically seen as a critical path for both Republicans and Democrats to win presidential elections.

"I'm out," Gibbs said.