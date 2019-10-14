Trump halting trade negotiations with Turkey, raising its steel tariffs to 50%

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House after two days of trade negotiations in Washington, October 11, 2019.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he would "soon" issue an order sanctioning Turkish officials, hiking tariffs on Turkish steel up to 50% and "immediately" halting trade negotiations with the country.

"This Order will enable the United States to impose powerful additional sanctions on those who may be involved in serious human rights abuses, obstructing a ceasefire, preventing displaced persons from returning home, forcibly repatriating refugees, or threatening the peace, security, or stability in Syria," Trump said in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for guidance on when Trump was expected to issue the executive order.

The retaliatory measures followed Trump's decision to order the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Syria's northern border with Turkey, which has enabled Turkish forces to launch an offensive against the U.S.-allied Kurdish forces there.

Turkey and Kurdish groups have clashed for years, and Ankara recently signaled that it planned to carry out operations against the Kurds near Syria's northern border with Turkey. The White House announced Oct. 6, following a call between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that it would pull U.S. troops out of the area.

The abrupt foreign policy shift drew a rare wave of bipartisan criticism against the president, including from some of his most committed allies in Congress. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for instance, publicly trashed Trump's move and announced plans to work with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a joint resolution to overturn the withdrawal.

Spokesmen for the Kurds have accused the U.S. of having "abandoned us to a Turkish massacre."

Trump took to social media to defend himself against the torrent of criticism. He pushed back on the more hawkish voices in politics, writing Sunday: "Those that mistakenly got us into the Middle East Wars are still pushing to fight."

Shortly before announcing the sanctions and tariff hikes, Trump wrote in a thread of tweets that "Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte."

"I hope they all do great," Trump said of whoever might come to help the Kurds, who were integral to defeating the ISIS caliphate in the Middle East and were guarding hundreds of captured ISIS fighters. "We are 7,000 miles away!"