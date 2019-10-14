United passenger's T-shirt alluding to lynching journalists stirs debate over on-board threats

A United Airlines customer has complained that the airline didn't remove a fellow passenger who wore a T-shirt that suggested that journalists be lynched.

The passenger, who asked that his name not be used because he said he was worried about receiving threats, sent CNBC a picture of the other traveler who was wearing a T-shirt that said "Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required." He said he told a flight attendant as he made his way to his seat and said that he considered it a death threat.

The issue shows how flight crews are tasked with assessing offensive or threatening passenger behavior or messages. Airlines have removed travelers from flights before for what they have deemed inappropriate attire. United in 2017 denied travel to two young passengers for wearing leggings because they were traveling on employee passes, which has a stricter dress code.

Under United's contract of carriage states that "passengers who are barefoot or not properly clothed" could be denied travel. It also states that passengers who cause a disturbance that would require one of the pilots to leave the cockpit or if they interfere with crew duties could also be removed from a flight.

The sister of the complaining passenger, Jessica Sidman, a food editor at Washingtonian magazine, tweeted another image, taken on the jet bridge, which was retweeted close to 5,000 times. It elicited more than 3,000 comments, some saying the passenger was exercising free speech and others calling it a threat.

United did not respond to several requests for comment.

Sidman's brother told CNBC via email that another United employee boarded the plane and asked if he wanted to discuss the matter and if he would like to switch to another flight.

"I relayed that the shirt was not just offensive, it was threatening the lives of other passengers," the traveler said. He said Friday's flight, United Flight 824 from Los Angeles to Boston, continued with both passengers on board.

Walmart said in 2017 that it would stop selling the T-shirts.