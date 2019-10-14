Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The retaliatory measures followed Trump's controversial move to order the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Syria's northern border with Turkey.Politicsread more
Bloomberg could be in for a showdown with Elizabeth Warren, whether he runs or not.2020 Electionsread more
As the season kicks into gear this week, S&P 500 firms are expected to report a 4.6% earnings decline over the same period a year agoEarningsread more
"I think that may have scared the Chinese that they were going to get into a serious trade war with access to our capital markets being cut off, among other things," Michael...China Politicsread more
David Rolfe, a longtime Berkshire Hathaway shareholder and CIO at Wedgewood Partners, is fed up with Warren Buffett.Marketsread more
Bank of America says investors should still look to stocks for value rather than bonds.Investingread more
Wall Street analysts estimate GM has lost more than $1 billion due to the United Auto Workers' strike, which began Sept. 16.Autosread more
The indexes traded in a tight range as investors looked ahead to the start of the earnings season while grappling with new worries over trade.Marketsread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:Market Insiderread more
"The Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," said state-owned media China Daily.Traderead more
Shares of SmileDirectClub sank to a new all-time low during Monday's trading session after a California bill regulating the dental industry was extended through 2024.Marketsread more
The Dow fell 29.23 points, or 0.11% to close at 26,787.36. The S&P 500 slipped 0.14% to 2,966.15. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.10% to 8,048.65. The indexes traded in a tight range throughout the session as investors looked ahead to the start of the earnings season while grappling with new worries over trade.
A source told CNBC that China wants to have additional talks with the U.S. before signing the first phase of a potential trade deal with the U.S. Bloomberg News first reported the news. This tempered the market's enthusiasm after President Donald Trump said Friday that both sides had reached a "very substantial phase one deal." Adding to the trade-related concerns was Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying the deal was still "subject to documentation." He also said a December tariff hike on Chinese products would go through if a deal is not reached.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise rose more than 4% after an analyst at Evercore ISI upgraded them to in line from underperform, citing an attractive valuation and good cash flow, among other positive catalysts.
Wall Street will turn its attention to bank earnings on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are all scheduled to release their third-quarter numbers. Read more here.