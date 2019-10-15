Ali Wong completely bombed while performing in front of her comedy idol—here's why she says that was a good thing

Successful people talk a big game when it comes to failure.
It can teach perseverance, spur creativity and shine a light on what people are truly passionate about.
But for on-stage performers like Ali Wong, failure can be a lot more public — and devastating. But the comedian says learning to like bombing, and doing it a lot, is one of the most important things in order to be successful in the business.
Her new book, "Dear Girls," is a humorous and intimate letter to her two young daughters about growing up, getting married, starting a family and growing her career. In the memoir, Wong shares the successes and setbacks that have shaped her journey from stand-up comedian to TV actor to writer, producer and star of her own Netflix hit movie "Always Be My Maybe."
But before she was making out with the likes of Keanu Reeves, Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park (in the film, that is), she was weathering the ups and downs of open mic nights in San Francisco.
She shares in her book that one of the first places she performed was at the Brainwash Cafe on Folsom Street in San Francisco. At the part-coffee shop, part-laundromat, "I would go up every single night at a different mic and try a million new jokes," Wong writes. "I mostly bombed. It's the only way to get good."
Years later, after she was introduced to the masses through her Netflix stand-up specials "Baby Cobra" and "Hard Knock Wife," she got the chance to perform in front of the person who inspired her to get into comedy in the first place.
"Right when I got up on stage, I noticed a man with huge black sunglasses sitting to my right, with his hood on, holding hands with a beautiful young blond model," she writes. "It was Eddie Murphy. My number one comedy idol."
At the time, she was pregnant with her second daughter, Nikki, and was doing a last-minute pop-up show opening for Dave Chappelle. While she had intended to practice new material during the set, the star-struck comedian instead delivered 10 minutes of her best routine, but it was ultimately met with complete silence.
"I knew Eddie Murphy specifically wasn't laughing, because everyone knows when Eddie Murphy is or isn't laughing," Wong continues. "You could recognize his signature 'HANH-HANH-HANH' goose honk anywhere. And that night, there were no geese."
While that particular night was cringe-worthy for Wong, she says that type of failure is necessary to get better, especially in the comedy scene. Someone interested in performing needs room to experiment, to find their voice, to offer an interesting point of view, and most importantly, to suck.
How a performer responds to failure will tell them whether they're in the right place, she says.
"You'll know you're a stand-up when, after a spectacular bomb, you don't feel like you want to quit, but instead the opposite: You want to go up again," she writes. "If you don't bomb, you'll think you're good and there's no work to do. But there's always work to do. That's the beauty of stand-up. A joke is never finished. "
Facing failure is crucial in the business world, too. Take Gwynne Shotwell, who's seen her share of success as president and chief operating officer of SpaceX. While the Elon Musk-founded aerospace company has grown significantly under her leadership, she says she's learned the most when things haven't gone as planned.
"You don't learn anything from success, but you learn a lot from your failures," Shotwell said in an interview with Makers, an online storytelling platform, in 2018.
Specifically, Shotwell recalled three failed attempts over 2½ years before the company had its successful launch of the first privately developed liquid-fuel rocket to orbit the Earth. Back in March 2006, after the rocket's first failed attempt, Shotwell recalled, "That failure was pretty dramatic for us. We grew up overnight."
Of course, experiencing failure is one thing, but learning from it and moving forward is another. Only by identifying what went wrong after each failed launch was the company able to fix the technical issues and see the rocket's orbit through.
Learning from failure is a common thread executives from the likes of Salesforce, Lyft and Facebook like to gauge when interviewing potential hires. For example, Salesforce chief equality officer Tony Prophet asks candidates about a time they faced a hard situation — and more importantly, what they learned from the situation.
"It's important for me personally to have folks that bore up a growth mindset, that are open to learning, open to hearing about the experiences of others and open to being transparent about their failures," he tells CNBC Make It. "Don't just promote all of your successes, but be transparent and say, 'Hey, here's a place where I had a challenge and here's what I learned from it.'"
