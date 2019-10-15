Skip Navigation
Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Square, Lowe's & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs is lowering its price target on Amazon to $2350 from $2400.
  • UBS is initiating Square as buy.
  • Piper Jaffray is upgrading Lowe's to overweight from neutral.
  • KeyBanc is upgrading Bed Bath & Beyond to overweight from sector weight.
  • Baird is initiating Stitch Fix as outperform.
  • Bank of America is raising its price target on Nvidia to $250 from $225
Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos gives a thumbs up as he speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019.
Clodagh Kilcoyne | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: