Apple's Beats just announced new noise-canceling headphones with 'Hey Siri'

Apple's Beats brand announced its new $299.95 Solo Pro on-ear noise-canceling headphones on Tuesday.

The headphones offer a lot of the great features that people love about AirPods but in a different form that sits on your ears instead of in them.

Apple's Beats by Dre brand is super popular. Beats says it's sold 30 million Solo-branded headphones, and the new model will help it continue to compete in the on-ear headphone space against similar products from Sony and Bose.

The Solo Pro headphones use the same Apple H1 chip that Apple uses in the newest AirPods, and which Beats uses in the in-ear Powerbeats Pro. That's important, since the H1 chip allows you to pair your headphones to an iPhone or iPad just as easily as AirPods.

You just need to tap the screen once to pair initially, and then the Solo Pro headphones will sync each time you turn them on. The headphones turn on automatically when they're unfolded, too, which is a nice touch that I liked during my brief hands-on with them. Also, like AirPods, you can say "Hey Siri" to bring up Apple's voice assistant when you want to get directions, place a phone call, play music and more.