Citigroup earnings and revenue top expectations

Citigroup reported third-quarter results Tuesday that topped analyst expectations as stronger-than-expected trading results made up for weaker lending margins.

Here's how the bank fared compared to Wall Street expectations:

Earnings: $1.97 per share vs $1.95 per share expected by Refinitiv.

$1.97 per share vs $1.95 per share expected by Refinitiv. Revenue: $18.6 billion vs $18.545 billion forecast.

$18.6 billion vs $18.545 billion forecast. Fixed-income, currency and commodities trading revenue: $3.211 billion vs $3.09 billion expected by StreetAccount.

$3.211 billion vs $3.09 billion expected by StreetAccount. Net interest margin: 2.56% vs 2.66% forecast.

2.56% vs 2.66% forecast. Net interest income: $11.64 billion vs $12.15 billion expected.

Citigroup's earnings of $1.97 per share excludes a tax benefit of 10 cents per share.

CEO Michael Corbat touted the strength of the U.S. consumer, noting branded-cards revenue expanded by 11% during the third quarter.

"Despite an unpredictable environment throughout the quarter, we continue to deliver on our strategy of improving shareholder returns through consistent, client-led growth while also executing against our capital plan," Corbat said in a statement.

Citigroup's revenues from its fixed-income, currency and commodities trading division also boosted the company's result as they topped analyst expectations.

However, the company's lending business posted weaker-than-forecast results, with net interest income coming in at $11.64 billion. Analysts polled by StreetAccount expected net interest income of $12.15 billion. Net interest margin, meanwhile, came in at 2.56% for the quarter. That's below a 2.66% forecast.

The bank's stock fell 1.4% in the premarket.

Citigroup shares lagged those of peers such as J.P. Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo in the third quarter. The bank's stock fell 1.4% last quarter while J.P. Morgan Chase and Goldman rose 5.3% and 1.3%, respectively. Wells Fargo, meanwhile, rose 6.6% in that time.

J.P. Morgan Chase and Goldman was set to release results earlier in the day. Wells Fargo is set to report later on Monday.

Bank shares were taken for a ride in the third quarter amid wild swings in Treasury yields. The 10-year yield fell to around 1.46% from 2% between late July and early September. This move briefly pushed financials, including the major banks, into correction territory. The yield later recovered, lifting the sector out of its correction.

Citigroup reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter in July thanks in large part to gains from the Tradeweb's initial public offering.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.